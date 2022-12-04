ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Meet the winners of The Oklahoman's 2022 Top Workplaces project

By Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mpxE7_0jWxadY200

Welcome to The Oklahoman's 2022 Top Workplaces project.

Every year The Oklahoman honors some of the top workplaces in the state, based on employee feedback. It’s a way we like to recognize individuals and organizations that do things the right way.

Based on the 2022 survey results, the Oklahoma-based companies that earned the highest marks from their employees are those that value their workers as individuals, allow for a reasonable work-life balance and provide opportunities to learn new skills and grow into larger roles.

The Oklahoman partners with Philadelphia-based Energage, the employee research and culture technology firm, to determine Oklahoma’s Top Workplaces, based solely on employee survey feedback.

Below are links to all of the stories and the winners lists for this year's project:

Introduction to Top Workplaces

Methodology: What makes a top workplace, and how are the rankings chosen?

A decade of Top Workplaces: Only 5 companies made The Oklahoman's Top Workplaces for 10 straight years. Here they are

In the running: Contenders for Top Workplace

Employment trends: Why workers are doing plenty of soul-searching in 2022

Top Workplaces

Large employer: An Oklahoma bank earned the title of Top Workplace by strengthening faith, wellness

Mid-size employer: This Edmond company won its first ever Top Workplaces award. Here's why

Small employer: This company's mission for its staff helps make it one of Oklahoma's best employers in 2022

Best of the rest: Numbers 2 through 5 in the Top Workplaces rankings

Most improved: These employers made the biggest leap in this year's rankings of Oklahoma's Top Workplaces

Leadership awards

Large employers: Q&A with the First United Bank president and CEO Greg Massey

Mid-size employers: Q&A with Melton Truck Lines CEO Bob Peterson

Small employers: Q&A with the CEO of Delaware Nation Industries Jerry Kennedy

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Meet the winners of The Oklahoman's 2022 Top Workplaces project

