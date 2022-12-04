ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KJCT8

Rain and snow increasing across the Western Slope starting Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the central and northern mountains, including many of the major ski towns along and north of I-70: Aspen, Vail, Copper Mountain, Avon, Breckenridge, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs, Frisco, Minturn, and Snowmass. Cracking snow slabs with up to two feet of new snow will increase the avalanche risk throughout this week.
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Are the Chances of Having a White Christmas in Arkansas?

As it gets closer to Christmas Day we all dream of a white Christmas but in the state of Arkansas such an occurrence is rare but you can never rule out the possibility. So, if we do get any snow at all in Arkansas it's more than likely to happen in January or February such as in February 2021 when we were hit with a record amount of snowfall that was so bad it shut down the power grid in our neighboring state Texas. Besides the very frigid record, and low temperatures snow stayed on the ground for weeks, and it snowed twice during the week if I remember correctly.
KKTV

Walmarts in Colorado will stop using single-use plastic bags on Jan. 1, 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Walmart confirmed with KKTV 11 News on Monday that they will no longer provide single-use plastic bags starting in the new year. We started reaching out after several viewers claimed they saw signs in Colorado Walmarts stating the change would start in just a few weeks. The following statement was provided to 11 News by Lauren Willis, the Global Communications director for Walmart in the western U.S.:
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Arkansas

Arkansas is known for Hot Springs National Park, the majestic Ozark Mountains and hundreds of beautiful lakes. The biggest lake in the state, Lake Ouachita, is surrounded by the Ouachita National Forest so it is extremely peaceful and serene. Bull Shoals is not entirely in the state but is another large lake in Arkansas. This manmade lake is on the northern border of the state with Missouri. But are the biggest lakes in Arkansas also the deepest? What is the deepest lake entirely in the state? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Arkansas.
KETV.com

Benefits of Colorado canal outweigh $600 million price tag study finds

An independent study by a California-based engineering firm said a canal that diverts water from the Lower South Platte River in Colorado to Nebraska would cost $567 million to $628 million and take about 11 years to build. Gywn-Mohr Tully told the Legislature's Appropriations Committee Friday, the payoff for Nebraska...
1037theriver.com

Colorado’s Haunted Road May Be the ‘Gates of Hell’

Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Building Has The Honor Of Being Arkansas’s Tallest?

When it comes to tall buildings you think of those huge skyscrapers you see in big towns, but what is the tallest building in Arkansas?. Living in Texarkana there are not too many tall buildings out there, all of them are downtown, and with the revitalization of the Grim hotel which is the second tallest building in Texarkana. The old McCartney Hotel is the tallest and is abandoned.
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is the State Bird of Arkansas?

The State Bird Of Arkansas Is The Northern Mockingbird. The state bird of Arkansas is the mockingbird, a songbird that is the most commonly heard bird in the south. While it does not migrate, the mockingbird can mimic other birds' sounds. Another state bird is the Diana Fritillary Butterfly. Although it is not as common as the hummingbird, it is still recognized as the state bird.
KHBS

December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas

CINCINNATI — The strongest December tornado in Arkansas came on New Year's Eve 2010. An EF-3 tornado killed 10 people in Benton, Washington and Adair counties. December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas, but they do happen. There were only 13 tornadoes in the area between 1950 and 2021. The...
THV11

New mayors elected across Arkansas in 2022 runoff elections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several cities in Arkansas elected new mayors Tuesday night as runoff elections were held across the state. Here's a breakdown of many of those races. In Earle, the town elected 18-year-old Jaylen Smith, who will become the youngest Black mayor in the United States. Several...
