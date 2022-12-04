ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckees Rocks, PA

Fire destroys building in McKees Rocks

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 3 days ago
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Crews were battling a large fire in McKees Rocks.

According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to the 300 block of Olivia Street at 6:28 a.m.

Our crew at the scene said when they got there, the building was totally engulfed by the flames.

Neighbors told Channel 11 that the building was abandoned.

Our crew said the fire itself appears to be out but there’s still a lot of smoke and the building is destroyed.

Officials said no one was hurt in the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Ross Township still recovering after power surge fries appliances Duquesne Light Company customers in Ross Township are assessing the damage after Friday’s power surge fried appliances at dozens of homes.

