MHHS basketball teams pick up sweep at Valley View
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had a successful road trip to Jonesboro on Tuesday as they were able to pick up a sweep over Valley View. The Lady Bombers began the evening with a 67-52 win over the Lady Blazers. The first two quarters were nearly identical in with a lot of points being put on the board. Mountain Home went into the locker room up 41-34 at halftime. The Lady Bombers gained some more distance from Valley View in the second half as they went on to win by 15.
Area basketball teams continue tournament play Wednesday
Basketball makes up the local Wednesday schedule as a few area teams continue tournament action. The Izard County Tournament will resume at Cave City. The junior girls’ game between Mountain View and the host Junior Cavewomen tips off at 4:30, Melbourne’s junior boys meet Mountain View at 5:30, the Calico Rock senior girls face Izard County at 6:30, and Calico Rock’s senior boys take on Cave City at 7:45.
MH splits 6 junior high basketball games with Harrison
The Mountain Home junior high basketball programs split a total of six games with Harrison on Tuesday. Mountain Home won two of the three girls’ games at Harrison. The Junior Lady Bombers captured the freshman game over the Junior Lady Goblins 58-52. Jayla Yonkers led Mountain Home with 21 points, Cara Jackson scored 18, and Laken Anderson added 13.
Cotter wins 2 boys’ games over Haas Hall-Rogers; Norfork High School splits with Shirley
Cotter was able to win two boys’ basketball games over Haas Hall-Rogers on Tuesday. The Warriors won the senior high game over the Danes 80-61. Hudson Adams was Cotter’s top scorer with 25 points, David Roger had 17, Payton McGee finished with 16, and Trace Ewing added 11 points.
Monday basketball results include MH sweeping junior high games at West Memphis West
Mountain Home was able to sweep three junior high basketball games at West Memphis West on Monday. The Junior Bombers took the freshman boys’ game over the Blue Imps 49-31. Rhett Gilbert led Mountain Home with 25 points, and Drew Haney added 16. The Junior Bombers improve to 4-5 on the season and 1-2 in the Northeast Arkansas Conference.
ASUMH to host athletic media day, meet-and-greet
As Arkansas State University-Mountain Home is building its junior college athletic program, it is giving area residents a chance to meet some of the first athletes for the Trail Blazers. The ASU-Mountain Home Media Day and Meet-and-Greet is scheduled for Thursday morning at 10 in the Trout Room of the Vada Sheid Community Development Center.
NCAA Football: Florida at Missouri
UNLV announced Tuesday that it has hired Barry Odom as its next football coach.
Mordecai Robért, 36, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Mordecai Robért, 36, was taken home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 4, 2022 AD, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Mordecai was born on June 27, 1986 AD, in Newton, Alabama, to David and JoLynn Root Robért. Cai loved listening to Christian music. He enjoyed being with his family and dearly loved his supportive live in aid Ms. Carmen and his daily walks through his neighborhood.
MH FFA members inducted into the Arkansas Purple Circle Club
Two Mountain Home FFA Members were inducted into the 2022 Arkansas Purple Circle Club in October in Little Rock. The Purple Circle Club is an awards program recognizing junior livestock exhibitors who earned championship at the Arkansas State Fair. This year’s class consisted of 215 awards presented to 137 inductees.
National football award to be presented at Crystal Bridges
The Burlsworth Trophy is given every year to the most outstanding player who started his career as a walk-on.
Virginia Fay Calabria, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Virginia Fay Calabria of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Virginia Fay Calabria died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Missouri State to create its 3rd largest college
SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Missouri State is creating a new college called the Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts and Humanities. It will be a combination of the College of Humanities and Public Affairs and the Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts and Letters. The combined colleges are intended to highlight “the importance of humanities and […]
Hackler Jingle Bell 5K and Fun Run Saturday
Hackler Intermediate School will be hosting a Jingle Bell 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run Saturday on the campus of ASU-Mountain Home. Registration will begin at 7:5 with the 5K starting at 8. The 1 mile Fun Run will follow at 8:10. All proceeds of the race will go to...
Gov. Hutchinson breaks ground on new center at Northark College
Governor Asa Hutchinson joined North Arkansas College and the public Monday to break ground on the new Center for Robotics and Manufacturing Innovation (CRMI). Northark is the first community college in Arkansas to construct a robotics and manufacturing center on a community college campus. “These are exciting times for Arkansas when we see this growth in Harrison,” said Governor Hutchinson of the new facility. “This opens up a world of opportunity for the young people in our state.”
Viola teen injured after vehicle strikes road sign, overturns
A Viola teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday night in Howell County. The unidentified 17-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly three miles west...
Fire closes Burger King in Ozark
OZARK, Mo. — When the employees of a Burger King restaurant in Ozark showed up to work this morning, they discovered the building on fire. Around 5:30 a.m., employees entered the store and saw that there was smoke inside and flames on the roof. After firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had begun on […]
Controversy surrounds Eureka Springs Christmas display
Controversy over a nativity scene at Basin Park in Eureka Springs nearly put a stop to a decades long tradition.
UPDATE: Westbound I-44 west of Springfield is open again
UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Both lanes of I-44 West are now open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure said that the two crashes that closed down I-44 this morning ended with several injuries. The first crash, which McClure verified involved a tractor-trailer unit that set on fire, two dump trucks, and […]
Baxter County jurors in group A and B do not report Tuesday
Baxter County jurors in groups A and B do not need to report for duty Tuesday. Jurors in group A will need to report Wednesday to the Baxter County Court Complex. A date for jurors in group B has not been set at this time and will be notified when the information is available.
Baxter County jurors will not report the rest of the year
Baxter County jurors in group A, will not need to report to duty Wednesday. Group A jurors next reporting date is January 3 at 9. Jurors in group B will not need to report for the remainder of the year. The Baxter County Clerk’s office will notify jurors of the next reporting date.
