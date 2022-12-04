Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Related
Football coach Tommy Shoemaker out at Central Arkansas Christian
By Kyle Sutherland Tommy Shoemaker confirmed via phone that he is no longer the head coach at Central Arkansas Christian. Chris Morse, who coaches the offensive and defensive lines, will take over in an interim role. Shoemaker has been at CAC since 2008 and led the Mustangs to an ...
KTLO
UCA beats Arkansas State
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) – Camren Hunter had 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 72-67 victory against Arkansas State on Tuesday night. Hunter had seven rebounds and six assists for the Bears (5-4). Elias Cato scored 14 points while going 5 of 6 from the floor and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Collin Cooper recorded 13 points with three 3-pointers.
KTLO
6 area schools in 1st ASM girls’ rankings, Conway captures No. 1
Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 3. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
Bryant linebacker Brandon Johnson earns SBLive Arkansas high school athlete of the week honors (Nov. 21-27)
Bryant senior linebacker Brandon Johnson was voted SBLive Arkansas High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 21-27. Johnson grabbed 7,261 votes (64%). Central Arkansas Christian basketball player Riley Bryant was second with 2,585 votes (22.79%). Johnson accumulated 11 total tackles, including ...
arkadelphian.com
Last-second field goal knocks Badgers out of playoffs
SEARCY — Harding Academy kicker Kyle Ferrie’s 31-yard field goal as time expired gave the home side of First Security Stadium in Searcy the thrill of victory and hit the visiting side with the agony of defeat, as Harding Academy defeated Arkadelphia 31-28 in 4A State Playoff semifinal action Friday night.
Little Rock, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Little Rock. The Ahlf Junior High School basketball team will have a game with Little Rock Christian Academy on December 05, 2022, 14:30:00.
Could Jacolby Criswell be Sam Pittman's Backup Answer?
Morrilton native enters portal, planning visit to Fayetteville where backup needed.
KTLO
MH FFA members inducted into the Arkansas Purple Circle Club
Two Mountain Home FFA Members were inducted into the 2022 Arkansas Purple Circle Club in October in Little Rock. The Purple Circle Club is an awards program recognizing junior livestock exhibitors who earned championship at the Arkansas State Fair. This year’s class consisted of 215 awards presented to 137 inductees.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Ticket Info for Hogs in The Rock
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Ticket information for the Razorbacks’ game at Dickey-Stephens Park, home of the Seattle Mariners’ Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers, has been finalized. Arkansas returns to North Little Rock to square off against Lipscomb at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Excluding the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Meet Andrew Igbokidi: The med school student going national with music
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most people know that medical school can be very difficult and time-consuming. Now imagine trying to do all the work of trying to plan a career in medicine, while also trying to do the work to become a performer. Originally from Chicago, Andrew Igbokidi eventually...
School leaders, state government call for change in education
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent low rankings of Arkansas schools from the Arkansas Department of Education have parents like Tristina McJoy concerned. "The state took control because the grades were failing," McJoy said. "So, I was like, I'm putting my kids across town." McJoy has changed between four...
Family remembers and honors Arkansas teen’s life after deadly shooting
Little Rock, Ark – It has been more than a year and half since 15-year-old Daylon Burnett was shot inside a Watson Chapel Junior High School and later died. With Burnett’s birthday approaching his family is sharing his memory. Lakeisha Lee is the mother of Burnett and says he would be turning 17 years old […]
Conway opens new trail, expansion project continues
After years of mapping out new trails for the city, runners can finally set their feet on one in person.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Sarah Hines Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas
Sarah Hines Wilson, 43, of Maumelle passed away on November 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Logan and Riley Wilson; her mother, Cynthia Hines; and sister, Laura Hines Ozturk. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, December 3 at New Life Church,...
KHBS
Million dollar Powerball lottery ticket sold in Arkansas
Little Rock, AR, USA — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery released Monday that Saturday's drawing of the Powerball lottery jackpot netted one winning ticket in Arkansas. The $1 million dollar ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway in Conway. It was the only $1 million dollar ticket sold in the United States for Saturday's drawing, a release stated.
mysaline.com
More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
Kait 8
UPDATE: Missing man found near home
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing man. According to Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Anderson, of Heber Springs, was found by his brother near their home and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Anderson was originally reported...
UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash
UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
KATV
Pedestrian dead after Friday evening traffic collision near Little Rock middle school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock on Friday. According to the Little Rock police, the accident happened in the 1000 block of East Roosevelt Road. Police said that MEMS responded and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital...
Comments / 0