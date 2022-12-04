ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KTLO

UCA beats Arkansas State

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) – Camren Hunter had 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 72-67 victory against Arkansas State on Tuesday night. Hunter had seven rebounds and six assists for the Bears (5-4). Elias Cato scored 14 points while going 5 of 6 from the floor and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Collin Cooper recorded 13 points with three 3-pointers.
CONWAY, AR
KTLO

6 area schools in 1st ASM girls’ rankings, Conway captures No. 1

Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 3. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
CONWAY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Last-second field goal knocks Badgers out of playoffs

SEARCY — Harding Academy kicker Kyle Ferrie’s 31-yard field goal as time expired gave the home side of First Security Stadium in Searcy the thrill of victory and hit the visiting side with the agony of defeat, as Harding Academy defeated Arkadelphia 31-28 in 4A State Playoff semifinal action Friday night.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KTLO

MH FFA members inducted into the Arkansas Purple Circle Club

Two Mountain Home FFA Members were inducted into the 2022 Arkansas Purple Circle Club in October in Little Rock. The Purple Circle Club is an awards program recognizing junior livestock exhibitors who earned championship at the Arkansas State Fair. This year’s class consisted of 215 awards presented to 137 inductees.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Ticket Info for Hogs in The Rock

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Ticket information for the Razorbacks’ game at Dickey-Stephens Park, home of the Seattle Mariners’ Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers, has been finalized. Arkansas returns to North Little Rock to square off against Lipscomb at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Excluding the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

School leaders, state government call for change in education

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent low rankings of Arkansas schools from the Arkansas Department of Education have parents like Tristina McJoy concerned. "The state took control because the grades were failing," McJoy said. "So, I was like, I'm putting my kids across town." McJoy has changed between four...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Sarah Hines Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas

Sarah Hines Wilson, 43, of Maumelle passed away on November 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Logan and Riley Wilson; her mother, Cynthia Hines; and sister, Laura Hines Ozturk. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, December 3 at New Life Church,...
MAUMELLE, AR
KHBS

Million dollar Powerball lottery ticket sold in Arkansas

Little Rock, AR, USA — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery released Monday that Saturday's drawing of the Powerball lottery jackpot netted one winning ticket in Arkansas. The $1 million dollar ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway in Conway. It was the only $1 million dollar ticket sold in the United States for Saturday's drawing, a release stated.
ARKANSAS STATE
mysaline.com

More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

UPDATE: Missing man found near home

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing man. According to Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Anderson, of Heber Springs, was found by his brother near their home and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Anderson was originally reported...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
FOX 16 News

UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash

UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
BENTON, AR

