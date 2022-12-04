Read full article on original website
Monroeville firefighters battle house fire
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Firefighters battled flames at a Monroeville home Tuesday night. The fire broke out at a house at Logans Ferry and Center roads at about 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. Two adults, two children and three pets were displaced by the fire, which started in the...
One person in critical condition after North Versailles shooting
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives were called to investigate a shooting in North Versailles on Tuesday evening. The shooting in the 2500 block of Hyer Avenue was reported just after 4:30 p.m. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was found shot in the abdomen and taken to...
Firefighters battle flames at Bethel Park home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Bethel Park caught fire on Monday afternoon.The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company says that when firefighters arrived at the scene of the home along Cedar Street just before 3 p.m., the front of the house was on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3:30 p.m., spending another two hours doing cleanup work and checking for hot spots.Firefighters attempted to rescue a dog from the home, but it did not survive.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
North Side residents fed up after series of shootings
PITTSBURGH — Residents of Pittsburgh’s North Side said they are fed up following a series of fatal shootings. In the latest case, a man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning in the city’s Spring Hill neighborhood. In October, a shooting on Cedar Avenue...
Fire destroys structure in Westmoreland County
Fire destroyed a garage in Youngwood, Westmoreland County, on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out a little after 12:30 a.m. on Trouttown Road. Multiple fire companies were called to the scene. No injuries were reported.
Man hospitalized after shooting in North Versailles
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in North Versailles on Tuesday. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2500 block of Hyer Avenue at 4:34 p.m. Once on scene, first responders found a 24-year-old man shot in...
69-year-old homeowner fights burglar in Fayette County
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released information Tuesday in an incident that happened on Halloween in North Union Township, Fayette County. Investigators said, a little after 5:30 a.m., a homeowner on Fairview Street confronted a burglar trying to enter his home through the garage door. A physical...
One person dies in crash on Route 19 in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Cranberry Township, police said. The crash happened at Route 19 and Ehrman Road at about 2:15 p.m. According to a police statement, witnesses reported that a northbound U-Haul truck went through a red signal and struck a vehicle that was entering Route 19 from Ehrman Road.
1 person found dead in Chippewa Township home after house fire
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- One person was found dead following a house fire in Beaver County late Sunday night.Firefighters were called to Woodland Road around 10 p.m. in Chippewa Township.We're working to learn more about how the person died, if anyone else was injured and what sparked the fire.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Firefighters spend hours at the scene as smoke pours from church in Westmoreland County
STAHLSTOWN, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours at the scene after smoke was spotted pouring from a church in Stahlstown, Westmoreland County. The fire was reported a little after 11 p.m. Sunday at the Stahlstown Trinity United Methodist Church. Crews remained on the scene four hours later. A Pittsburgh’s Action...
Remains found in search for missing Frazer Township woman
WORTHINGTON, Pa. — Nearly three months after she was reported missing, human remains have been found in the search for a missing Frazer Township woman. Human remains believed to be those of 59-year-old Darlene Harbison were found Monday over a hillside in Worthington Township, Armstrong County. Allegheny County police...
2 women seriously injured in Route 22 crash in Westmoreland County
Emergency crews have responded to Route 22 in Murrysville at Harrison City Export Road for a two-vehicle crash. Two women, who were in one vehicle, were injured in the crash and have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A tractor-trailer was also involved in the incident. The driver...
Crash sends one person to the hospital in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County dispatch confirms that one person has been transported to the hospital after a crash in Pittsburgh's East Allegheny neighborhood Monday evening. First responders were called to the scene at the 800 block of Concord Street around 9 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is at the...
Beaver County Coroner Identifies Woman Who Died in Chippewa Township Fire
(Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David J. Gabuaer has identified the victim of a fire that occurred Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night in Chippewa Township. Gabauer said via release that 67-year-old Rebecca Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire at 100 Woodland Road in the township. When first responders arrived they found Crawford unresponsive in the home that suffered severe damage from the fire. Gabauer said the cause and manner of Crawford’s death is still under investigation.
Coroner called to scene of fire in Chippewa Township, Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Beaver County coroner was called to the scene of a fire in Chippewa Township, Beaver County, on Sunday night. The fire broke out a little after 10 p.m. at a home on Woodland Road. From the outside of the home, there was little visible...
Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said they detained a person of interest for questioning about the shooting. Police initially responded to the scene along Frankstown Avenue near North Lang Avenue and...
The Rachel Carson Bridge to be shut down for two months starting next week
One of the sister’s bridges will be closed weeknights for at least two months. The Rachel Carson Bridge will shut down between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting next Monday. Allegheny County’s Department of Public Works made the announcement today.
Man jumps from burning home in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirmed one person was taken to the hospital following a fire in Duquesne on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out a little after 5:30 a.m. on Kennedy Avenue. A neighbor told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a man who lives in the home...
Crews respond to large fire in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded Sunday to a large house fire in Monongalia County. The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a home near Easton Hill Rd. As of 7 p.m., emergency officials said Easton Hill Rd. was shut down from Mileyround Rd. to Point Marion Rd.
School van crash in Westmoreland County sends three children to the hospital
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released new details on Monday about a school van crash that sent three children to the hospital. The crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 along Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. State police said the van had...
