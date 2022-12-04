ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Annual tree lighting and Toys for Tots Parade returns to Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual tree lighting and Toys for Tots Parade was held Sunday afternoon at Ludlow Town Hall. People who attended were told to bring an unwrapped toy for donation. This year, elementary students each received an ornament at school to decorate and hang on the town’s...
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tavern on the Hill hoping to reopen this month after devasting August fire

Annual tree lighting and Toys for Tots Parade returns to Ludlow. People who attended were told to bring an unwrapped toy for donation. Local children embrace the spirit of giving at 12th Annual Teddy Bear Brunch. Updated: 6 hours ago. Several guests and characters were in attendance for the kids,...
LUDLOW, MA
WWLP

Avoid these invasive plants when decorating for the holidays

MassWildlife is asking residents to be mindful of the plants they use to decorate their home as they can become invasive, spread quickly, and some can even kill mature trees. Specifically, MassWildlife says to avoid Oriental Bittersweet and Multiflora Rose. While these plants may have berries that look nice on display, they can cause severe damage to native plants.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

Annual Hot Chocolate Run in Northampton

Thousands of runners are gathering Saturday for the 19th annual Hot Chocolate Run for Safe Passage. The event is held each year to raise money and awareness for domestic violence and relationship abuse support.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield teen packs hundreds of care packages for soldiers, veterans

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local high school student, along with multiple volunteers, put together care packages on Saturday for troops and veterans at an event at the Westfield YMCA. Jillian Battles, a student at Westfield High School, helped organize the filling of over 800 bags for soldiers. The bags...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police investigating murder on School Street

Some of the players joined the Texas Roadhouse in Springfield in support of Square One, an organization based in Springfield that helps underprivileged kids in the community. New information comes to light about I-91 Bandit’s prior arrest history. Updated: 2 hours ago. 30-year-old Taylor Dzizcek was taken into custody...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence sells for $527,000 in Belchertown

Zachary Almond and Molly Bass acquired the property at 26 Plaza Avenue, Belchertown, from Josh E Dufresne and Theresa A Dufresne on Nov. 10, 2022, for $527,000 which represents a price per square foot of $219. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Springfield woman wins lottery’s Lucky For Life prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Lillieth Hanson of Springfield is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on her ticket matched those selected in the drawing on Nov. 22. Hanson, whose winning numbers were an assortment of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts

Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

