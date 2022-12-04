Bee readers react to Kiley’s election, rooftop solar proposal, Charles Schulz’s birthday

Disappointment

“ Kevin Kiley criticizes California’s slow ballot counting ,” (sacbee.com, Nov. 23)

Kevin Kiley comes off as an ingrate, not proud of his native place or the advantages it brought him. His campaign encapsulated the Republican ethos: bash country and swear fealty to a false narrative. His avid pursuit of Trump’s endorsement and continued bemoaning of California’s governance suggest that his constituents will be poorly served by his tenure — all posturing and no accomplishment.

Jay Samuelsson

Lincoln

Kiley’s burden

“ Republican Kiley captures California US House seat ,” (sacbee.com, Nov. 23)

Well, Kiley, you did it. Your deeply frustrated political ambition got a bit of satisfaction, but what a price you paid. You had to swallow your integrity, principles and perhaps, even for you, a bit of revulsion to bend down and kiss the ring on Trump’s little finger.

You played it right: Dodge straightforward questions so you can change positions when necessary; tap as much Gavin Newsom hatred as you can for fundraising; and, by all means, never hesitate to throw Nancy Pelosi under the bus. Now you will always and forever be a MAGA candidate. Wear it like a millstone.

Rebecca Golling

Loomis

Crisis continues

“ Gavin Newsom’s homeless plans rank Sacramento CA worst ,” (sacbee.com, Nov. 18)

We are disheartened with the uninspiring outlook for the Sacramento County homelessness crisis provided by our local leaders. Accepting a 71% increase in the unhoused population in the county is unacceptable.

The American River Parkway Foundation has urged our leaders to develop a plan that puts forward simple goals for services, timelines for achieving those goals and statistics to drive results. Without these, such a plan has no direction and will not succeed. Sacramento County residents — both housed and unhoused — deserve better. We need data-based solutions and measures that allow us to hold our leaders accountable.

Dianna Poggetto

American River Parkway Foundation

Shameful decision

“ CalPERS sets limits for how long retired annuitants can work ,” (sacbee.com, Nov. 16)

Shame on the CalPERS Board! The California Public Employees’ Retierment Systemexists so dedicated public workers can retire with dignity. Most CalPERS retirees get less than $3,000 per month, and many get no Social Security.

Depriving retirees of the ability to use their knowledge and expertise to make ends meet is further proof that the board has lost its way.

Randy Cheek

Carmichael

Honoring Sparky

“ Comics ,” (sacbee.com, Nov. 26)

Amid all the bleak news, it was refreshing and moving to see how many comics panels honored the 100th birthday of Charles (“Sparky”) Schulz. Charlie Brown and friends were prominently featured, and it was delightful to see the various storylines that included them.

Debby Nelson

Citrus Heights

Justice served

“ Serial ADA lawsuit filer Scott Johnson pleads guilty in tax case ,” (sacbee.com, Nov. 29)

As a small business advocate for many years, I sat with family business owners who watched their savings drain, children’s college funds deplete and businesses close as a result of Scott Johnson’s serial lawsuit abuse. I am grateful that justice will be served in his tax fraud case but am disappointed at the lack of accountability for the countless livelihoods he destroyed by abusing the Americans with Disabilities Act.

I hope state lawmakers pay attention. Commonsense legislative reforms would ensure serial lawsuit abuse has no place in California.

Tom Scott

Folsom

Big Oil’s tricks

“ Oil companies ghost state hearing on windfall profits tax ,” (sacbee.com, Nov. 29)

Oil companies were up to their usual tricks when they skipped Tuesday’s Energy Commission meeting. Arrogance and greed are the real reasons Californians have paid crippling prices at the pump while Big Oil rakes in record profits.

Canvassers hired by the California Independent Petroleum Association are now collecting signatures for a referendum to repeal a recently enacted law that protects communities from new drilling near homes and schools. Californians must hold these bad actors to account. We need a windfall profits tax to keep them in line, and we must also preserve the hard-won protections of Senate Bill 1137.

Paula Buel

Berkeley

Exasperated

“ Sacramento Bee liberals misunderstand Placer County values ,” (sacbee.com, Nov. 29)

I find Matt Rexroad’s piece exasperating. If the Placer County government truly doesn’t care what a large number of its constituents think, they should.

Republicans don’t always win by landslides; there are moderate and left-leaning folks in Placer, just as there are Republican voters living in Sacramento. To Rexroad, I say: Don’t lump me in with the conservatives, especially Republicans who support Donald Trump, Tom McClintock and now Kevin Kiley.

Claudia Buderer

Roseville

Disastrous

“ California’s new rooftop solar proposal is a disaster ,” (sacbee.com, Nov. 30)

Consumer groups, low-income advocates and small businesses want the California Public Utilities Commission to fix the unfair cost burden inherent in the state’s rooftop solar program and the costs it imposes on those who don’t have solar.

Low-income Californians and small businesses will pay hundreds of extra dollars in energy bills so rooftop solar homeowners, who tend to be wealthier Californians, receive discounts decades after they have paid off their solar systems. Without change, the rooftop solar program will offer no equity.

Azizza Davis Goines

Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce, president and CEO