See behind the scenes of Sacramento Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ as children rehearse for big show

About 300 Sacramento-area children are in the final week of rehearsals to join professional dancers on stage for the Sacramento Ballet’s “Nutcracker.”

“This is my fifth year as the children’s coordinator, so I’m responsible for rounding up all of the children backstage, supervising rehearsals,” said Tiffany Perrodin, who has daughters in the production. “We have about 300 children performing in the cast, and in years past we’ve had up to 500.”

The newly staged show is choreographed by Sacramento natives Colby Damon, Nicole Haskins and Julia Feldman.

This year’s incarnation of the show, set to Tchaikovsky’s classic music performed by a live orchestra, debuts Saturday at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center in Sacramento. Its run concludes on Dec. 24. Tickets are available here.

Sabrina Ju, center, 13, rehearses as the lead character “Clara” on Tuesday. “This is the first time that we’ve actually put the whole thing together with the company so it’s a very exciting time,” said choreographer Colby Damon. “Everybody’s all in one space together, so a lot of energy.” Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Dancer Taraji, 12, left, is fitted Tuesday as a “party girl” character by Zandra Manner, head of wardrobe. “Most of the roles, like party girl and party boy, involve a lot of acting, and I like acting,” Taraji said. Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Ten-year-old Javier, right, of Sacramento, takes direction for his character “Fritz” from choreographer Colby Damon during rehearsals on Tuesday. Damon choreographed the newly staged production with fellow Sacramento natives Nicole Haskins and Julia Feldman. Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Tiffany Perrodin, center, of West Sacramento, wrangles young ballet dancers as they rehearse Tuesday. About 300 child dancers participate in the show. Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com

“Canon guard” dancer Nita, center, 11, sits with other young dancers as they rehearse for Sacramento Ballet’s “Nutcracker” at their midtown Sacramento studios Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in preparation for performances from Dec. 10 to 24. Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Sacramento Ballet dancer Victor Maguad, center, rehearses for the “Nutcracker” at their midtown Sacramento studios Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in preparation for performances from Dec. 10 to 24. Second-company dancer Joseph Dang, left, prepares for his role as the “Nutcracker.” Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Sacramento Ballet company dancers and children rehears the “Nutcracker” all together for the first time at their midtown Sacramento studios Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in preparation for performances from Dec. 10 to 24. Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Seven-year-old Allie, who plays “baby bunny” in Sacramento Ballet’s “Nutcracker” production, leaves rehearsal after practicing with the adult company dancers for the first time Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at their midtown Sacramento studios. Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com