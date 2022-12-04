See behind the scenes of Sacramento Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ as children rehearse for big show
About 300 Sacramento-area children are in the final week of rehearsals to join professional dancers on stage for the Sacramento Ballet’s “Nutcracker.”
“This is my fifth year as the children’s coordinator, so I’m responsible for rounding up all of the children backstage, supervising rehearsals,” said Tiffany Perrodin, who has daughters in the production. “We have about 300 children performing in the cast, and in years past we’ve had up to 500.”
The newly staged show is choreographed by Sacramento natives Colby Damon, Nicole Haskins and Julia Feldman.
This year’s incarnation of the show, set to Tchaikovsky’s classic music performed by a live orchestra, debuts Saturday at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center in Sacramento. Its run concludes on Dec. 24. Tickets are available here.
Comments / 0