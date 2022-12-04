ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See behind the scenes of Sacramento Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ as children rehearse for big show

By Bee staff
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YGXdh_0jWxa5oh00

About 300 Sacramento-area children are in the final week of rehearsals to join professional dancers on stage for the Sacramento Ballet’s “Nutcracker.”

“This is my fifth year as the children’s coordinator, so I’m responsible for rounding up all of the children backstage, supervising rehearsals,” said Tiffany Perrodin, who has daughters in the production. “We have about 300 children performing in the cast, and in years past we’ve had up to 500.”

The newly staged show is choreographed by Sacramento natives Colby Damon, Nicole Haskins and Julia Feldman.

This year’s incarnation of the show, set to Tchaikovsky’s classic music performed by a live orchestra, debuts Saturday at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center in Sacramento. Its run concludes on Dec. 24. Tickets are available here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPkR2_0jWxa5oh00
Sabrina Ju, center, 13, rehearses as the lead character “Clara” on Tuesday. “This is the first time that we’ve actually put the whole thing together with the company so it’s a very exciting time,” said choreographer Colby Damon. “Everybody’s all in one space together, so a lot of energy.” Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33OQxL_0jWxa5oh00
Dancer Taraji, 12, left, is fitted Tuesday as a “party girl” character by Zandra Manner, head of wardrobe. “Most of the roles, like party girl and party boy, involve a lot of acting, and I like acting,” Taraji said. Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KATgl_0jWxa5oh00
Ten-year-old Javier, right, of Sacramento, takes direction for his character “Fritz” from choreographer Colby Damon during rehearsals on Tuesday. Damon choreographed the newly staged production with fellow Sacramento natives Nicole Haskins and Julia Feldman. Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GVEti_0jWxa5oh00
Tiffany Perrodin, center, of West Sacramento, wrangles young ballet dancers as they rehearse Tuesday. About 300 child dancers participate in the show. Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yunoc_0jWxa5oh00
“Canon guard” dancer Nita, center, 11, sits with other young dancers as they rehearse for Sacramento Ballet’s “Nutcracker” at their midtown Sacramento studios Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in preparation for performances from Dec. 10 to 24. Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2As3Tj_0jWxa5oh00
Sacramento Ballet dancer Victor Maguad, center, rehearses for the “Nutcracker” at their midtown Sacramento studios Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in preparation for performances from Dec. 10 to 24. Second-company dancer Joseph Dang, left, prepares for his role as the “Nutcracker.” Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pxjp8_0jWxa5oh00
Sacramento Ballet company dancers and children rehears the “Nutcracker” all together for the first time at their midtown Sacramento studios Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in preparation for performances from Dec. 10 to 24. Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXPcO_0jWxa5oh00
Seven-year-old Allie, who plays “baby bunny” in Sacramento Ballet’s “Nutcracker” production, leaves rehearsal after practicing with the adult company dancers for the first time Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at their midtown Sacramento studios. Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MbfvV_0jWxa5oh00
A toy nutcracker sits ready for Sacramento Ballet dancers to rehearse with as the “Nutcracker” company and youth cast meet to practice together Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at their midtown Sacramento studios. Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The Sacramento Bee

