What’s happening this week around Thurston County

Sunday, Dec. 4

Providence Christmas in the Forest public viewing: Providence Southwest Washington Foundation’s annual display of Christmas trees opens its doors to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, Olympia. Admission is $5 per person, and children 12 and younger get in free. In addition to viewing the trees, kids can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Contemporary Arts + Crafts Market: LGM Studio is hosting a Contemporary Arts + Crafts Market throughout December. The work of 20 local artists will be featured at the studio at 114 Capitol Way N., Olympia, across from Browsers Bookshop. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4; 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11; 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22; and 3-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

Monday, Dec. 5

Thurston County public hearing on Capital Improvement Program: The Thurston County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, to receive public testimony on the 2023-2028 Thurston County Capital Improvement Program (CIP). The CIP is updated annually to provide information on planned capital facilities projects for the coming six years. The CIP is Appendix G of the Thurston County Comprehensive Plan and is posted on the county’s Capital Improvement Program project webpage. The public hearing will be in Room 280, Building 1 of the Thurston County Courthouse, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia and online . If you are unable to attend the heading in person or virtually, you can submit written comments by 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 via email to Andrew Boughan at Andrew.Boughan@co.thurston.wa.us or via mail to Thurston County Community Planning and Economic Development, Attention: Andrew Boughan, Associate Planner, Thurston County Courthouse, Building One, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia, WA 98502.

Lacey Lighted Parade of Vehicles and tree lighting: The city of Lacey is organizing its annual holiday parade which starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, and travels down Sleater-Kinney Road, Seventh Avenue Southeast, and past Huntamer Park. Follow the parade to the park for an old-fashioned tree-lighting ceremony where Santa is the guest of honor. Families are invited to visit with Santa and take photos. Food vendors will be on site. Through December, visit Huntamer Park to enjoy the lights and tune in on your car radio to hear holiday music by local students and Santa reading a story.

Friday, Dec. 9

Friendship Force of Olympia gathering: Hear about this organization founded in 1984 that promotes home-to-home cultural friendships. Learn how you can travel as a Friendship Ambassador to participating countries and to other places in the U.S. Listen to tales of travel by longtime member Judith Phillips. The gathering will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College Ave. NE. It’s free. For more information, visit the group’s webpage .

Reader’s Theater performs two short plays: Reader’s Theater Unlimited will perform “The Christmas Truce,” a recollection of World War I, and “The Christmas Lump,” a comedy in which husband Bert has a collision with a bus, and his litigious family imagines a Disneyland trip with the proceeds from suing the bus company. The performances will take place between 1 and 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Admission is free and no reservation is required.

Tom Dyer & the True Olympians album debut: Tom Dyer and the True Olympians celebrate the release of their 40-song boxed set with a benefit concert for the Olympia Arts and Heritage Alliance. Originally scheduled for Nov. 4, the party has been postponed to Friday, Dec. 9. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. at the Olympia Ballroom, 116 Legion Ave. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $15 in advance at http://olytruestory.eventbrite.com, $20 at the door. Learn more at Green Monkey Records .

Saturday, Dec. 10

Wonderful World of Water and Treatment Plant Tour : From deep underground to high mountain peaks, find out where you can find water and how it moves around the world. After a 1 p.m. presentation, take a tour of LOTT’s Budd Inlet Treatment Plant to see how wastewater is cleaned. Tour participants must be 10 or older and wear sturdy closed shoes. Water-inspired crafts and games will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All of the fun will be at the WET Science Center, 500 Adams St, NE, Olympia.

Holiday Memories Brass Choir concert: Student Orchestras of Greater Olympia (SOGO) presents the Holiday Memories Brass Choir Holiday Show at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1925 Boulevard Road SE, Olympia. The 18-member Brass Choir, directed by Greg Allison, will put you in the holiday mood. Also joining in the fun is the Olympia Youth Chorus. Reserve tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults and seniors, $26 for a family. Purchase at studentorchestras.org or 360-352-1438. Tickets at the door cost $8, $13 and $35.

Santa Claus visits the Olympia/Lacey Centennial Station: St. Nick will ride the train and make a stop at the Amtrak train station at 10:11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The station is at 6600 Yelm Highway SE, Lacey.

Christmas Faire: Get ready to welcome back the annual holiday Christmas Faire at St. John’s/San Juan Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia. The faire will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and will feature local vendors, gifts, homemade crafts, a bake sale, and more. For more information, contact St. John’s at 360-352-8527.

Legacy Forest Summit: From 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, the Center for Responsible Forestry (CRF) is hosting the first ever Legacy Forest Summit at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. The summit is bringing together some prominent forest advocates from across the state to discuss the growing movement to protect “legacy forests” on state lands. Speakers include former Commissioner of Public Lands Peter Goldmark; Thurston County Commissioners Tye Menser and Carolina Mejia; Conservation Northwest’s Paula Swedeen; Washington Environmental Council’s Miguel Perez-Gibson; Earth Law Center’s Elizabeth Dunne; and Center for Responsible Forestry’s Stephen Kropp. Summit attendees will learn why legacy forests are so important for healthy watersheds and eco-regions. Speakers will discuss new developments in the legacy forest movement. Summit attendees will also have the opportunity to discuss actions communities can take to protect legacy forests. Register to attend on the Center for Responsible Forestry’s website .

Sunday, Dec. 11

Olympia Musical Theatre holiday concert: The Olympia Musical Theatre Singers, under the direction of Troy Arnold Fisher, presents “The Christmas Lights Are Shining Bright on Broadway, A Leiber & Stoller Christmas.” Lyricist Jerry Leiber and composer Mike Stoller wrote over 70 chart hits, and were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. In addition to their music, OMTS will celebrate the season with Christmas favorites. There will be two performances: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1925 Boulevard Road SE, Olympia, and at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Temple Beth Hatfiloh, 201 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. Donations are welcome.

