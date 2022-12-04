ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Gamecock coaches turn out in force as QB LaNorris Sellers shines in state title win

By Lou Bezjak
The State
The State
 3 days ago

South Carolina football coaches had all eyes on LaNorris Sellers on Saturday night. He didn’t disappoint.

The South Florence High School senior quarterback put on a performance for the ages in the Class 4A championship game at Benedict’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. Sellers threw for 260 yards, ran for 192 and had six total touchdowns in helping the Bruins to a 57-30 win over Northwestern for the school’s first state championship.

“Special. I’m going to say it one more time: He is the best football player in the state and it’s not even close,” South Florence coach Drew Marlowe said. “He did it all tonight. He threw the deep ball really well, ran when we needed it, Special, special kid, a once-in-a-generation guy.”

Gamecocks assistant coaches Justin Stepp, Jody Wright, Greg Adkins, Jimmy Lindsey and Torrian Gray all were on hand for the game as USC continued its pursuit of Sellers — a Syracuse commitment — ahead of the early signing period that begins Dec. 21.

Wright remained at the stadium long after the final horn sounded and the Bruins celebration continued as Sellers signed autographs and took pictures with coaches and teammates.

South Carolina got in with Sellers’ recruitment a little late, not offering him a scholarship until late October. Still, they like the position they’re in going into the next couple weeks as they try to flip his commitment. He’s been committed to Syracuse since March.

Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae and QBs coach Jason Beck also were there Saturday night and remained with USC’s Wright until Sellers left the field. Sellers said he plans to have an in-home visit with Syracuse coach Dino Babers this month. He’s taken an official visit to Syracuse, but not to South Carolina.

Sellers did attend a couple of Gamecock football games this fall.

USC coach Shane Beamer also is likely to have an in-home visit with Sellers. Beamer was in Atlanta on Saturday for the SEC Championship. Head coaches are only allowed one face-to-face visit, so Babers and Beamer are saving theirs for later this month.

Whether or not USC’s hire for new offensive coordinator has an impact on Sellers’ decision remains to be seen. Marcus Satterfield left this past week for the same role under Matt Rhule at Nebraska.

Sellers also will be busy the next few weeks with more football obligations.. He will be in Myrtle Beach next Saturday for the Mr. Football award ceremony. Then he heads to Spartanburg a day later to begin preparations for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas all-star game, which will be held Dec. 17 at Spartanburg High School.

Sellers didn’t say when he would announce his final decision, but he will have more time to think about it now that the season is complete.

“There is a lot going on,” Sellers said. “... It is just going to be relationship-driven, the main thing, seeing where I feel the most comfortable.”

As for the game, Sellers showed why USC, Syracuse and other major colleges showed interest in the 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback. He broke free for a 67-yard run in the second quarter to set up a Bruins touchdown.

Sellers also connected on several deep passes, including one with the game in the balance in the fourth quarter. On third-and-12 from the Bruins’ 29-yard line, he found his brother Jayden Sellers down the right side for a 50-yard completion that led to another Bruins score.

“That’s an elite throw,” one Gamecock coach could be overheard saying of the Sellers pass.

The Mr. Football finalist and former soccer player also handled punting and kickoff duties for the Bruins. Sellers finished off the night with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Evin Singletary on third-and-22 with just over a minute left, which he called his favorite throw of the night.

“That play is going to stick with me,” Sellers said.

