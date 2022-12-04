Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls restaurant reopens downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A restaurant that was closed for renovation in downtown Sioux Falls reopened on Sunday. Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, which closed temporarily on November 28, is now open following the replacement of its kitchen floor and the installation of a fountain soda machine. Visit SiouxFalls.Business for more information, including the restaurant’s hours of operation.
Lake Area Traffic Study Critical for Yankton County
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is doing a traffic study in and around the Lewis & Clark Lake area west of Yankton. Yankton County Commissioner Dan Klimisch says the population and traffic is growing in that area…. Klimisch says there are big seasonal variations in traffic….. Klimisch...
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
‘Do you recognize me?’: Dog found tied to Sioux City porch; Officials seeking information
Officials are seeking information from the public regarding a malnourished dog found tied to a resident's porch.
Officers report fatal accident involving overturned truck
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police responded to the scene of a fatal accident northwest of Sioux Falls. According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the scene around 1:45 p.m. on Monday. Arriving officers saw a Ford F150 overturned in the middle of a field. One man was found inside the truck, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
New Executive Director for MSAC
The Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition has named Scott Kostal of Springfield as their Executive Director. He takes over for Sandy Stockholm, who will stay as communications director. Kostal says he has had a lifelong interest in the Missouri River….. Kostal says he wants to build on the experience of...
Life changes prompt several restaurant owners to put businesses on market
There are few days off when you own a restaurant. Especially if it’s one of few – or the only – bar and grill in a community. In Lennox, it’s literally called The Only One Bar and Grill, owned by Lenny Lawrence who left behind his career as a Hy-Vee meat manager to pursue his business dream.
Nebraska officials confirm state’s 14th case of bird flu in Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture confirmed the 14th case of bird flu in the state on Monday. Bird flu, also known as the highly pathogenic avian influenza, was found in a small flock in Knox County, near the northern border of the state. State Veterinarian...
2022 Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eagerly awaited return of Josh Hayes’ annual Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map is here. For the past few years, Hayes has been taking the time to track down individual Christmas light hotspots in the city and chart them out on a map for a scenic yet efficient route.
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
Clay County Jail & Law Enforcement Center on the Fast Track
Voters in Clay County approved a thirty nine million dollar bond issue last month for construction of a joint law enforcement – jail facility. It would replace the near century old jail in the county courthouse. Sheriff Andy Howe says they have a committee working on plans…..(NEWS11)(look like)(:22)
Possible plea change in South Dakota murder case
New court documents show a man charged with murdering three people in the town of Scotland is considering changing his plea.
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
CITY TRAFFIC CAMERA CITATIONS INCREASED IN NOVEMBER
SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY SPEEDING VIOLATIONS PHOTOGRAPHED BY THE TWO SPEED CAMERAS IN TOWN WENT UP DURING NOVEMBER IN THE SECOND MONTH OF PLACEMENT AT THEIR LATEST LOCATIONS. SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS OVER 600 VIOLATIONS WERE CAUGHT ON CAMERA:. SPEEDERS1 OC…….LAST MONTH. :06. SGT. CLARK SAYS HE’S SURPRISED...
More charges in Aberdeen murder case; Man’s body found in pickup crash; Noem to share budget priorities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories to start the day on Tuesday, December 6. People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are relieved a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August.
Icy street in Sioux Falls cause fire, domino-effect of vehicle collisions
Sioux Falls, South Dakota — An icy street caused several headaches Wednesday in Sioux Falls. KELO Radio reports shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to a house along 19th Street near Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls for a report of a garbage truck that hit a power pole, which landed on top of a house and started a small fire.
Holding Electric Rates Steady
With another record year in new services, Southeastern Electric also told their members that rates would be stable through next year. Manager Brad Schardin says it’s a balance between that new growth and rising costs….. Schardin says they still have a broad range of electric supply sources….
Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Man’s body found in overturned pickup near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city. Authorities say they were called to the scene at 259th Street and 471st Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a...
Popular Sioux Falls Sandwich Shop Announces Reopening & Changes
If you have been craving a delicious sandwich with fries this week from Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen in Sioux Falls, you're in luck! The popular sandwich diner just announced its doors are back open after some construction work. That's not the only news Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen staff told its sandwich lovers.
