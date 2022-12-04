ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls restaurant reopens downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A restaurant that was closed for renovation in downtown Sioux Falls reopened on Sunday. Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, which closed temporarily on November 28, is now open following the replacement of its kitchen floor and the installation of a fountain soda machine. Visit SiouxFalls.Business for more information, including the restaurant’s hours of operation.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

Lake Area Traffic Study Critical for Yankton County

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is doing a traffic study in and around the Lewis & Clark Lake area west of Yankton. Yankton County Commissioner Dan Klimisch says the population and traffic is growing in that area…. Klimisch says there are big seasonal variations in traffic….. Klimisch...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Officers report fatal accident involving overturned truck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police responded to the scene of a fatal accident northwest of Sioux Falls. According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the scene around 1:45 p.m. on Monday. Arriving officers saw a Ford F150 overturned in the middle of a field. One man was found inside the truck, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

New Executive Director for MSAC

The Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition has named Scott Kostal of Springfield as their Executive Director. He takes over for Sandy Stockholm, who will stay as communications director. Kostal says he has had a lifelong interest in the Missouri River….. Kostal says he wants to build on the experience of...
MISSOURI STATE
KELOLAND TV

2022 Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eagerly awaited return of Josh Hayes’ annual Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map is here. For the past few years, Hayes has been taking the time to track down individual Christmas light hotspots in the city and chart them out on a map for a scenic yet efficient route.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

Clay County Jail & Law Enforcement Center on the Fast Track

Voters in Clay County approved a thirty nine million dollar bond issue last month for construction of a joint law enforcement – jail facility. It would replace the near century old jail in the county courthouse. Sheriff Andy Howe says they have a committee working on plans…..(NEWS11)(look like)(:22)
CLAY COUNTY, SD
kscj.com

CITY TRAFFIC CAMERA CITATIONS INCREASED IN NOVEMBER

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY SPEEDING VIOLATIONS PHOTOGRAPHED BY THE TWO SPEED CAMERAS IN TOWN WENT UP DURING NOVEMBER IN THE SECOND MONTH OF PLACEMENT AT THEIR LATEST LOCATIONS. SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS OVER 600 VIOLATIONS WERE CAUGHT ON CAMERA:. SPEEDERS1 OC…….LAST MONTH. :06. SGT. CLARK SAYS HE’S SURPRISED...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Icy street in Sioux Falls cause fire, domino-effect of vehicle collisions

Sioux Falls, South Dakota — An icy street caused several headaches Wednesday in Sioux Falls. KELO Radio reports shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to a house along 19th Street near Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls for a report of a garbage truck that hit a power pole, which landed on top of a house and started a small fire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

Holding Electric Rates Steady

With another record year in new services, Southeastern Electric also told their members that rates would be stable through next year. Manager Brad Schardin says it’s a balance between that new growth and rising costs….. Schardin says they still have a broad range of electric supply sources….
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino

LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man’s body found in overturned pickup near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city. Authorities say they were called to the scene at 259th Street and 471st Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy