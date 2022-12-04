Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Oregon; East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; North Central Oregon; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County With cold temperatures this morning and areas of fog and low clouds, it is possible to encounter slick spots on roadways across the region, even in locations where roadways appear dry. Slow down if you encounter fog and use low beam headlights.
Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Forest, Oneida, Vilas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Florence; Forest; Oneida; Vilas LIGHT SNOW WILL MAKE ROADS AND SIDEWALKS SLICK An upper level disturbance will bring light snow to far Northern Wisconsin today. Accumulations will be light, ranging from a half inch from Rhinelander to Niagara, to as much as an inch and a half from Manitowish Waters to Land O Lakes. Roads and sidewalks will be snow covered, so travel with care.
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 11:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey PATCHY DENSE FOG CONTINUES THIS MORNING ACROSS THE MOUNTAINS Areas of locally dense fog will continue across the mountains this morning. Visibility will be reduced to one-half mile in some locations, and will be quite variable over short distances. Visibility may change rapidly, such that even in areas with better visibility, dense fog may cause brief sporadic impacts. If traveling in the mountains this morning, be prepared to encounter patchy dense fog. Drive slowly, use your low-beam headlights and fog lamps, and allow extra stopping distance.
Special Weather Statement issued for Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Darlington; Dillon; Marlboro AREAS OF DENSE FOG POSSIBLE THROUGH 10 AM Areas of dense fog will impact the area through 10 AM. Visibility will be reduced to 1/4 mile at times, and motorists should use extreme caution during the morning commute. Slow down, use low- beam headlights, and leave extra space between you and the car in front of you.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, except up to 4 inches above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph along the ridges. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will still remain possible, particularly on Monday. However, these will be limited to higher elevations near the Sierra crest and will have minimal impacts.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Yakima Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Pasquotank by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA Cameras and observations indicate that there is patchy dense fog across portions of northeast North Carolina...especially near the Albemarle Sound. Visibilities are around one half mile in many spots...but could drop to below one quarter mile in a few locations through 9 AM. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Van Buren, White by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 05:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 06:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Van Buren; White A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cumberland, northeastern Van Buren and southeastern White Counties through 645 AM CST At 610 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Spencer, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spencer, Fall Creek Falls State Park and Indian Rock Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Western and Central Chouteau County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing and drifting snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The Interstate 15 Corridor north of Power, Western and Central Chouteau County, and Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Blowing and drifting snow may significantly reduce visibility and cause partial lane blockages.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam and Eastern Marion Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Blizzard Warning issued for Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 05:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Northern High Plains BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Northern High Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery or snow covered road conditions through this evening. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, and drifting snow may also cause lane blockages. Whiteout conditions will cause dangerous travel conditions.
Blizzard Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 05:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery or snow covered road conditions through this evening. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, and drifting snow may also cause lane blockages. Whiteout conditions will cause dangerous travel conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Northern Baltimore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Baltimore, Cecil, Southern Baltimore, Northwest Howard, Central and Southeast Howard, Northwest Harford and Southeast Harford Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Toole and Liberty, Fergus County below 4500ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 05:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Toole and Liberty; Fergus County below 4500ft; Hill County; Northern Blaine County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Toole and Liberty, Fergus County below 4500ft, Hill County and Northern Blaine County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade County below 5000ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Southern High Plains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting between 35 and 50 mph. * WHERE...Cascade County below 5000 ft, Judith Basin County and Judith Gap and Southern High Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing and drifting snow may significantly reduce visibility and cause partial lane blockages.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Gilchrist, Hamilton, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Gilchrist; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, Inland Onslow, Jones by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; Duplin; Inland Onslow; Jones; Northern Craven; Pamlico; Southern Craven; West Carteret DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Beaufort, Duplin, Jones, Pamlico, Northern Craven, Southern Craven, West Carteret, Inland Onslow and Coastal Onslow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Molokai North, Molokai West by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 03:55:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-07 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...North facing shore surf heights 14 to 18 feet. West facing shore surf heights 8 to 12 feet. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Tyrrell; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Washington, Tyrrell, Mainland Dare and Mainland Hyde Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
