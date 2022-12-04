ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

COVID omicron stirs the viral pot in Stanislaus County. Plus a newcomer emerges

By Ken Carlson
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

As the winter approaches, the spread of COVID-19 has risen to the medium level of transmission in Stanislaus County and has been resulting in more hospital visits than those caused by other respiratory viruses.

As opposed to previous surges dominated by COVID-19, the omicron variants are part of the viral soup that’s making people sick and filling the chairs in hospital emergency department waiting rooms, along with RSV, seasonal flu and rhinovirus.

The omicron variants spread easily through person-to-person contact, but they’re considered less dangerous than previous strains of COVID-19. Health experts say fewer people are hospitalized for serious illness and those admitted spend less time in the hospital than with the previous deadly COVID-19 surges.

Still, health agencies say the omicron variants are a threat to unvaccinated people, older adults, disabled people and those with underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable.

The coronavirus accounted for 1,966 emergency room and inpatient hospital visits in November at hospitals in the county, more than RSV and influenza. It was the highest number since a peak in July. According to the county data, influenza accounted for 1,114 hospital visits, and 1,044 visits were RSV-infected patients.

“Our cases have increased,” said Kamlesh Kaur, a spokeswoman for the county public health division. “People who are sick should stay home and separate from others, so they don’t spread infection.”

Most infected people with the omicron variants, especially if they’re vaccinated, won’t be hospitalized but will suffer with nasal congestion, cough, fever, a painful sore throat, headache and body aches, with the symptoms lasting one or two weeks.

Dr. Thea Papasozomenos, who was appointed county public health officer effective Dec. 18, said in an email that wastewater sampling also shows increasing levels of COVID-19 spreading in the Modesto area.

The wastewater surveillance is especially helpful to public health officials these days, as most people rely on home kits for COVID testing and the county receives limited testing data.

A new variant of concern

Papasozomenos said the main variants circulating include BA.5, accounting for 23.6% of transmission, and Omicron BA.1 (29.9%), but also include a potentially troubling newcomer, Omicron BQ1.1, now the most prevalent coronavirus strain in California. In the latest state data, the BQ1.1. variant was found in 60% of cases in California.

According the the wastewater sampling, about 30% of transmission in Stanislaus County is BQ1.1.

The nation’s top health officials have worried that BQ1.1 and another omicron variant, BQ.1, have mutations that could make them resistant to COVID-19 treatments, or the new variants might evade immunity created by vaccines and previous COVID-19 infections.

“While we are seeing a lot of respiratory viruses circulating this season, we also know of ways our community can prevent getting sick,” Papasozomenos said. “We have vaccines available for both influenza and COVID-19.”

She said health agencies are focused on the H3N2 seasonal flu strain, because of its virulence, but the current flu vaccine is a good match for that strain.

As of Thursday, the estimated COVID case rate was 66.8 per 100,000 population in Stanislaus County, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which continues to assess the COVID-19 risk in counties across the United States. More than 6% of staffed hospital beds in Stanislaus County were occupied by COVID-infected patients.

The CDC monitors hospital admissions and new COVID case information in estimating whether the community-level risk is low, medium or high.

The federal health agency recommends that Stanislaus County residents stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if they have signs of COVID illness; and wear a mask if they have symptoms, test positive or were exposed to someone who has COVID.

People are advised to follow isolation procedures if they are sick with COVID-19 or suspect they have the virus. The advice includes staying home for five days and staying away from other folks inside the home. They should improve ventilation in the house and not share personal items such as cups or eating utensils.

Also, they should wear a high-quality mask at home and if they must go out in public. People should keep track of their symptoms and seek immediate medical attention if they have warning signs such as trouble breathing.

The isolation period may end after five days if the person has no fever for 24 hours. They should isolate for 10 days if they experience shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

“You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others,” says the CDC in a general recommendation. “If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.”

COVID activity was also elevated in the latest state data released Thursday, including a new case rate of 13.6 per 100,000 population statewide. California’s test positivity of 10.8% is double the rate three weeks ago.

Almost 3,800 people hospitalized in the state had COVID-19, including 408 patients in intensive care units, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Kaur said getting an updated booster shot is the best protection against the omicron variants. COVID vaccines and flu shots are available from pharmacies , health care providers and the county immunization clinic (for uninsured people).

Comments / 2

