Cleveland News - Fox 8
Gloomy skies will continue — rain and snow on the way
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The cloudy weather sticks around through the rest of the weekend. It’ll be cloudy and cold tonight with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. A few showers will move in overnight and into tomorrow morning but tomorrow isn’t a total wash out. It’ll...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Weekend forecast: Dreary skies ahead
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Back to cloudy! A dreary sky and the chance for an isolated sprinkle or two today. Highs will only climb into the low 40s. A dreary and cloudy weekend. The “pick day” is Saturday with drier conditions but it’ll still be cloudy and chilly.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Weekend weather: When to expect rain
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Grab your sunglasses! Sunshine returns today with highs in the mid 40’s. It won’t last long, clouds move back in the evening. Showers develop this evening along with a few wet snowflakes mixing in at times, especially after midnight. The system exits early Saturday morning, but the cloud cover sticks around.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Beginning to look like winter: rain, snow en route
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Through Friday evening, expect gradually increasing clouds and our next rain maker arriving from west to east. The showers will mix with some wet snowflakes, especially north. Little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be in the 40s through the early evening and drop into...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fire along East 143rd Street in Cleveland
Multiple fire crews responded Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, to a home in the 1100 block of East 143rd Street. Initial reports indicated the residents were evacuate from the home.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: December 8, 2022
Chef Jill Aker-Ray Meet Chef Jill Aker-Ray at JoJo Carlonis on Saturday from 10a-12n for a holiday brunch and book signing!. Shop small for the holidays! The Cleveland Bazaar will be at 78th Street Studios December 10th-11th. Cleveland Metroparks. Gifts for the outdoorsman in your life! Shop the Cleveland Metroparks...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Could manhole size cookies be the next 'big thing"?
Cleveland Chain Reaction Season 5 finalists are finishing up their business pitches and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton spent the morning listening, sampling and feeling very impressed. One of the small businesses specializes in manhole size cookies -- could this business concept be the next 'big thing'? Stay tuned!
Cleveland News - Fox 8
High-speed pursuit in Geauga County
A driver who led authorities in Geauga County on a high-speed pursuit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, is now regretting that decision. The incident began to unfold when an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a car on the entrance ramp to state Route 422 in Bainbridge.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Festive sips: Two new whiskeys and how to make a Christmas margarita
LAKEWOOD (WJW) — Tis’ the season for festive sips!. Western Reserve Distillery stopped by the New Day studios to introduce two new products just in time for the holidays: an 18-year Caribbean cask and a Sherry cask. They also showed us how to make a Christmas cranberry margarita.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox 8 Jukebox: Dre & Leah
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Husband and wife music duo Dre & Leah filled the Fox 8 studio with beautiful holiday music. The talented couple are worship pastors at Garfield Memorial Church in Pepper Pike and are passionate about spreading their music to all. Dre & Leah invite everyone to The Holiday Joy Experience Sunday December 11th at 6:30pm at Garfield Memorial Church. To learn more about these artists click here.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Cleveland's Own: Emmah Cottrill
FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving recognize Emmah Cottrill, a 7th grader at Springfield Junior High School, who is the grand prize winner for the Summit County prosecutor's safety kids calendar contest. Her artwork told the story that drugs take away everything you love.
