Netherlands’ Noppert on Messi in World Cup: `He’s a human’

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Andries Noppert is ready to face Lionel Messi if the Argentina star takes a penalty kick in Friday’s World Cup quarterfinal match. “He’s the same like us. He’s a human,” the Netherlands goalkeeper said Wednesday. Messi has scored 21 goals in...
US, Belgium named among hosts for 6 F1 sprint races in 2023

LONDON (AP) — The United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and the famed Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium will host their first sprint races on the Formula One calendar for next season. F1 had already committed to doubling the number of sprints from...
World Cup Glance

Japan 1, Croatia 1, Croatia advances 3-1 on penalty kicks. Morocco 0, Spain 0, Morocco advances 3-0 on penalty kicks. Croatia vs. Brazil, 10 a.m. Netherlands vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Morocco vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. England vs. France, 2 p.m. SEMIFINAL. Tuesday, Dec. 13. W57 (World) ()...

