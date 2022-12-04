ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

KSAT 12

Where does our water come from? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – Water may just be the new oil in Texas. As droughts become more frequent, cities continue to sprawl, and demand rises, the value of water is forecast to increase. With that in mind, where does the water for San Antonio, which sits on the edge of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
allamericanatlas.com

17 Best Restaurants in San Antonio, Texas

Those visiting Texas will be pleased to know the best restaurants in San Antonio are here to please families and foodies alike. It’s no surprise that San Antonio has fantastic tex mex and bbq offerings, those in the know head to this eclectic city for the vast array of new and exciting restaurants and cuisines on offer.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

World's Largest Cowboy Boots in San Antonio

Wade's Boots Were Moved To San Antonio After A Year Of Living In Washington, D.C. Wade's boots were initially intended for display in Washington, D.C., but they were soon transferred to San Antonio, Texas. Wade was a second cousin of Roy Rogers, and his family often moved for his father's job as a hotel manager. He was a pioneer of cowboy funk art. His boots were made from recycled materials. The sculpture is now a fixture in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Forbes list names H-E-B as the 6th-largest private company in the U.S.

H-E-B is among the top 10 largest private companies in the United States, according to a new list from Forbes that includes a total of 20 Texas businesses. The San Antonio-based grocery chain was Texas’ sole top-10 entry on Forbes’ Largest Private Companies List for 2022, ranking at No. 6 with $38.9 billion in revenue for the fiscal year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fishgame.com

Public Access Opens For Guadalupe Trout Fishing

Texas anglers have access to a prime location for rainbow trout fishing during the cold weather stocking season through a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) “no fee” public access lease on the Guadalupe River. Camp Huaco Springs, located between New Braunfels and Sattler, features nearly a half-mile...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Monday, December 5, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s the most wonderful time of the year! We celebrate with holiday sweets and pastries from Naegelin’s Bakery out of New Braunfels. Then, cheers! We sip on seasonal cocktails you can make at home with Dulce Vida Spirits. Plus, grab...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Table For One: Little Red Barn

The Little Red Barn has been a San Antonio staple since 1963. Serving up delicious steaks & potatoes family style, but as Melody shows us, it's still a great "Table For One" restaurant. Take a look for more details!
SAN ANTONIO, TX

