cohaitungchi.com
Dry Cough in Kids: Causes, Remedies, and When to See a Doctor
Not each cough produces mucus (or phlegm). Many individuals use dry coughs, for instance, to clear tickles from their throat. However that isn't the one motive. Often triggered by irritation alongside the higher respiratory tract, dry coughs—also called nonproductive coughs—will be attributable to allergy symptoms, acid reflux disorder, bronchial asthma, or different elements. Maintain studying to study extra about dry coughs, from they are surely to the very best dry cough treatments for teenagers.
womenworking.com
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
New research is shining a light on the ways that babies born via C-section may react differently to vaccines compared to those born vaginally.
Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
Woman with the 'world's biggest lips' plans to undergo more beauty treatments despite doctor's warnings
A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
studyfinds.org
Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
See how syphilis ravaged a woman’s face 500 years ago, in an artistic interpretation
A facial approximation of an Icelandic woman shows that she suffered from syphilis during her lifetime about 500 years ago.
Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO
An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying
Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Popculture
Christmas Candy Recalled
A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Pfizer, Moderna Begin Research On Possible Long-Term Risks Of COVID-19 Vaccines
Pfizer and Moderna have reportedly begun researching the potential long-term risks, if any, of the COVID-19 vaccines distributed throughout the pandemic. The research conducted by the two vaccine manufacturers is part of the agreement put in place by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when vaccines were first approved in 2020. Both companies will monitor several potential adverse conditions and diseases, including myocarditis and subclinical myocarditis.
Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!
A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
Nutritionists Say You Should Be Having This Vegetable Every Day In The Winter To Boost Gut Health And Immunity
There’s a lot of things to love about the winter, but having to worry about avoiding colds and and the flu isn’t one of them. Luckily, by making healthy decisions that help to boost your immunity, you can decrease your chances of coming down with an illness this year. One of the best ways to do that is by maintaining a nutritious diet. In fact, there’s one vegetable that’s in season right now that health experts say can help you keep your immune system strong—and even keep your gut healthy!
The Weather Channel
Next Major COVID-19 Variant Could be Dangerous, Even As Deadly As the Original Wuhan Strain: Study
As the world headed deeper into the COVID-19 pandemic, it saw the original novel coronavirus strain mutate and transform into multiple variants. This evolution followed an expected trend wherein the newer copies of the virus were ‘milder’ than their predecessors — a mutation that allowed them to spread more easily and conquer the globe.
When are people with flu contagious?
Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
Heading up north? Doctors want you to be aware of a unique illness
As some in Wisconsin may be starting to think about heading north for the start of hunting season, local health experts say those people should be aware of a respiratory illness that is largely unique to northern Wisconsin.
Pharmacies seeing shortages of hundreds of medicines, including critically important antibiotics
According to the FDA, 123 of 184 listed drugs are currently in some kind of shortage.
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
