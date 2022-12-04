Read full article on original website
Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
This post has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate the beverages that you consume daily, health experts tell us, to determine what triggers this for you. Many of us sip on inflammatory drinks without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health and nutrition experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation (and who wants to prevent weight gain) should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
The trend: Nasal Tanning Spray, also known as "the Barbie drug."
Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
While it’s important to get as many nutrients as possible into your daily diet, we’re all bound to run into gaps and deficiencies sometimes. That’s where supplements come in. Supplements are a fantastic way to ensure your body is getting everything it needs to function properly and stay as healthy as possible. However, it’s important to note that not all supplements are created equally. In fact, there’s one kind of vitamin that experts say you should skip altogether. Believe it or not, it’s a multivitamin—especially the gummy kind.
CRANBERRIES are a favorite ingredient at American dinner tables when celebrating Thanksgiving. But many may not realize they are not just for eating, and have a variety of uses, including serving to help prevent a common health issue. Often called a "superfood," cranberries have all kinds of health benefits, as...
Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR. Are you searching for Adderall alternatives to boost cognitive performance, without the harmful adverse consequences?. There's no shortage of people on that search. About 2.5 million people use Adderall within...
In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
Fruits are an important part of any healthy diet. They’re typically high in fiber, packed with essential vitamins and minerals, and not to mention one of the best ways to satisfy a sweet tooth without packing in unhealthy sugars. In fact, certa...
EACH year around 12,300 cases of brain cancer are diagnosed in the UK, Cancer Research UK states. This presents in the form of a brain tumour, which can cause a host of different symptoms, depending on their position. Common signs include headaches, feeling sick or seizures. But experts at Cancer...
Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
Let’s talk shampoo. As more and more experts recommend skipping shampoo days, the product is often left out of haircare discussions or pushed off to the side. Instead, the focus tends to shift more to serums, oils, and conditioners that can transform your hair and make it shinier and more voluminous. But even if you’re only washing your hair once or twice a week, the shampoo that you use matters. That doesn’t mean you should head straight for the luxury brand shelves and stock up on only the most costly options, either. Instead, paying attention to the ingredients in your shampoo and avoiding those that are drying and can cause damage (particularly if you have thinning hair) is the way to go. Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsorasisTeam, reveals which shampoo ingredients are actually so bad for your hair and can even cause thinning.
**This article is based on information sourced from scientific, psychology, government, and educational websites, which are cited throughout the story**. This is the answer to the question of why some people look younger than their age and others look older than they really are. How so? Aging is, by its simplest description, a biological process, and it happens with anything living whether that be a piece of fruit, a flower, an animal, or a person.
