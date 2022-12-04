Waukesha parade to happen Sunday, ‘Peace on Earth’ theme

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — The annual Waukesha parade will take flight Sunday Afternoon with the intention of honoring the victims that were lost in last year’s parade.

A man drove his SUV through the parade route, killing six and injuring dozens more in last year’s parade.

This year’s theme is “Peace on Earth” and first responders will act as the collective grand.

The SUV driver was sentenced in October to six consecutive life terms and hundreds of additional years for the attack.

