San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 14 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Mike White, DeeJay Dallas, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The NFL schedule-makers didn't consider fantasy football owners when they scheduled six byes (Packers, Bears, Colts, Commanders, Saints, Falcons) during the final week of the fantasy regular season. Given all of the usual late-season attrition issues, start 'em, sit 'em questions are as difficult as ever. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 14 fantasy lineup decisions.
Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl
Pitt Panthers defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado appears to be intent on pursuing a professional football career.
Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Sleepers, risks and best options at QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kicker
The Sportsnaut Week 14 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 14: Jason Myers and Cameron Dicker Remain Too Available
Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 14 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
profootballnetwork.com
Jaguars vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, and Picks for Week 14
Our Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans prediction takes a look at the Week 14 matchup that features a strong AFC South rivalry. Let’s take a look at the current sports betting odds, key storylines to watch, and make a prediction for the game. Note that all odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday, Dec. 6.
profootballnetwork.com
Where To Find NFL Public Betting and Money Percentages
Whether you are a seasoned sports gambler or you have just made your first deposit into a sportsbook, you have likely heard terms like “fade the public” or “follow the sharps” many times. What do these terms mean exactly, and where can you find the information necessary to be able to decide whether you want to fade or follow the public?
profootballnetwork.com
Ohio Sports Betting
In just a short amount of time, you will be able to bet online in Ohio. Major sportsbook operators like DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, Barstool, PointsBet, and BetMGM will be among some of the first mobile sports betting apps going live. There are a number of promotional offers you can claim for each sportsbook as you preregister if you are an Ohio resident. Here are some of the top offers currently available for Ohioans across sportsbooks:
profootballnetwork.com
Panthers vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, and Picks for Week 14
Our Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks prediction takes a look at the Week 14 matchup that carries plenty of playoff implications. Let’s take a look at the current sports betting odds, key storylines to watch, and make a prediction for the game. Note that all odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday, Dec. 6.
