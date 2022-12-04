Tuesday night was all about family for actor Ryan Reynolds. The always stylish Reynolds, 46, walked the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards sporting a grey Thom Browne suit, slick loafers, and some very special handmade bracelets. The Deadpool actor accepted the People's Icon award, which is typically given to a person who has made notable contributions to film, television, or music. Past recipients include Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, and Melissa McCarthy. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter Fellow actor Lil Rel Howery presented the award to Reynolds at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. But as Reynolds...

