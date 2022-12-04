Read full article on original website
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
Chrishell Stause Called Out The People's Choice Awards For Not Letting Her Bring Her Partner G Flip
"EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones. I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO."
Ryan Reynolds wore handmade bracelets from his daughters to People's Choice Awards
Tuesday night was all about family for actor Ryan Reynolds. The always stylish Reynolds, 46, walked the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards sporting a grey Thom Browne suit, slick loafers, and some very special handmade bracelets. The Deadpool actor accepted the People's Icon award, which is typically given to a person who has made notable contributions to film, television, or music. Past recipients include Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, and Melissa McCarthy. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter Fellow actor Lil Rel Howery presented the award to Reynolds at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. But as Reynolds...
Corydon Times-Republican
Gyles Brandreth: I didn't want to upset anyone with Queen revelations in Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait
Gyles Brandreth: I didn't want to upset anyone with Queen revelations in Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait. Author and British TV personality Gyles Brandreth insists he “didn’t want to upset anyone” by claiming Queen Elizabeth had cancer when she died in his new book 'Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait'.
