Liverpool Injury Update: Mixed News For Jurgen Klopp As Diaz Returns But Jota Ruled Out

By Neil Andrew
 2 days ago

Liverpool's manager will welcome back three players as the Reds head for their training camp in Dubai.

As Liverpool head to their warm-weather training camp in Dubai, a report has emerged providing an injury update on some of their key players.

Prior to the World Cup and amid Liverpool's poor start to the season, Jurgen Klopp had to deal with an injury crisis that at one point saw him missing up to 10 first-team players.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for better luck with injuries when club football returns after the World Cup.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

After taking an enforced rest due to the World Cup, Liverpool's coaching team and squad will meet up in Dubai tomorrow to start their preparations for when domestic football reconvenes in just under three weeks' time.

They will be missing six players who remain in action in Qatar but after Uruguay were knocked out in the Group stages, Darwin Nunez should also join up with the squad later this week.

According to James Pearce of The Athletic, they will also be boosted by the return from injury of Luis Diaz, Joel Matip, and Naby Keita with all three now ready to participate in team training in Dubai.

Pearce had less positive news however on Diogo Jota who picked up a serious calf injury in the brilliant 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October.

The Portuguese international missed out on a place in Qatar as a result of his injury and is not expected to return to action until February. He will however join up with the squad in Dubai as he continues his rehabilitation.

Diogo Jota is unlikely to return to action until February according to a report.

IMAGO / PA Images

As Klopp and his team prepare for club football to resume, Liverpool will step up their preparations by taking on Lyon (Sunday, 11th December) and AC Milan (Friday, 16th December) in the Dubai Super Cup.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

