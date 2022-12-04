Sunday Commentary: Chancellor May Addresses Homelessness, but Student Housing Issues Remain a Problem Despite Progress

Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks
State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 12.6.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Victor Duron, 40, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Rehabilitation. Duron has been Grants Director at the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency since 2021. He held several roles at the California Department of Rehabilitation from 2015 to 2021, including Deputy Director for Independent Living and Community Access, Executive Advisor, Section Chief and Unit Manager. Duron was an Associate Governmental Program Analyst at the California Department of Public Health from 2015 to 2013. He was an Associate Governmental Program Analyst at the California Department of Community Services and Development from 2012 to 2013. Duron was a Program Specialist at the Santa Clara County Office of Education from 2009 to 2012. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $176,364. Duron is a Democrat.
davisvanguard.org
Community College to Investigate Anti-Trans Emails from Professor
A series of anti-trans emails from Sacramento City College math professor Robert Crawford has prompted a “full investigation” according to a statement from the College’s PIO. Kaitlyn Collignon, Communications and Public Information Officer from Sacramento City College, told the Vanguard, “Sacramento City College and the Los Rios...
‘When they took the foundation, everything started crumbling’: California group fights eminent domain, racism
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Beverly Moore recalls feeling a wave of relief when her family rented a house in Richmond, California after their prior house burned down in the late 1950s. The one-story wooden house at 502 Enterprise Ave. soon became part of...
Masks could return to Sacramento schools as COVID-19 transmission levels rise
SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento Unified School District says its indoor masking requirement could be reinstated if COVID-19 cases continue to increase.The CDC's COVID community level for Sacramento County is now at a medium level due to an increase in hospitalizations. The CDC says the county's case rate is 85 per 100,000 people and the number of inpatient beds being used by patients with COVID-19 is 6.3 percent.The school district says if the county moves back into the high level, indoor masking will, once again, be required starting the following Monday.In April, the District lifted its universal indoor mask mandate approximately...
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: City’s Climate Plan Puts Cart Before the Horse
Almost to a person, the residents of the city of Davis agree that climate change is a problem and without some action will get worse. Where some differ is exactly how to establish and implement that action. Take electrification, for example. Currently, the Davis Climate Action & Adaptation Plan focuses...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Fencing falls on car on Cap City Freeway, penalties for oil companies' big profits, shortage of medications
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
theaggie.org
UAW Strike at UC Davis
Disclaimer: (This cartoon is humor and/or satire, and its content is purely fictional. The story and names of “sources” are fictionalized.)
bluedevilhub.com
Davis housing prices soar amid slow city growth
PHOTO: Despite the rising demand for new Davis housing, few new development proposals are being passed. Davis’ high home prices are making it difficult for young professionals to move into town. The median price of an occupied home in Davis is $675,000, $130,000 more than the median home price...
sdvoice.info
Women Working Through Housing Instability, Other Challenges
Women’s Empowerment, a nationally-recognized resource for Sacramento folk experiencing homelessness, is set to graduate its latest group of participants this month. When Shanitra Brown walks across the stage, she’ll be supported by her four children. Her cheering section ranges in age from four to 12 years old. The oldest, who she had fresh out of high school, just started seventh grade. Brown gets teary-eyed thinking about the journey they’ve all been on over the last two years.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Run into a coyote in your California neighborhood? Here’s what to do (and not do)
Hundreds of thousands of coyotes roam California — and these “extremely intelligent” predators don’t mind hanging around humans. Coyote sightings in urban areas are common. Sacramento’s close proximity to habitats like the American River Parkway, for example, means sometimes these animals can make their way all the way to midtown.
hotelbusiness.com
Northern CA’s Roseville Junction to include two hotels
LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services Inc., a development and hotel management company acting as sponsor, operating partner and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have unveiled the plans for Roseville Junction, a new mixed-use project in Placer County, CA.
Home price growth is slowing most in these California cities, data shows
These are the California metros where price growth is decelerating fastest, Redfin says:
With heavy rain and snow in the Greater Sacramento region, what does it mean for reservoirs?
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Valley received much-needed rain over the last week that has boosted the state's water storage in the snowpack, reservoirs and groundwater.Capturing water is a critical part of putting a dent in California's three-year-long severe drought. But it will take more than a solid snowpack and precipitation to pull the state out of the drought. "There are two issues: storage and the amount of water that we have and demand, that is the amount of water that we actually need to do the things that we want," said Peter Gleick, co-founder and senior fellow of the Pacific Institute. Gleick said California is facing the realities of a human-caused climate crisis. This means there are more extreme weather events, longer droughts, and more intense precipitation. "We're going from one extreme to the other, typically," said Helen Dahlke, an assistant professor in integrated hydrologic sciences at UC Davis. The state's water storage, while extensive, was built before the extreme weather events that have played out over the last decade. "We're in a new world now. The system that we built was built for yesterday's climate, not for today's or tomorrow's climate," said Gleick. Some climate scientists refer to the extremes as "climate whiplash."
Area dispatchers say a shortage is plaguing the state as a local law enforcement agency implements a temporary solution.
YUBA CITY – It is the first voice you hear on the other end if you have ever called 911.Area dispatchers say a shortage is plaguing the state as a local law enforcement agency implements a temporary solution. "To me, our dispatchers are kind of our unsung heroes. They're the first voice you hear when you call into the sheriff's department," said Sheriff Brandon Barnes of Sutter County. Now, it seems these unsung heroes are disappearing."Dispatchers in that profession have chronically been understaffed," said Susie Rivera, a dispatcher for the Folsom Police Department.She is also president-elect of the Northern California Chapter...
davisvanguard.org
Monday Morning Thoughts: CAAP Debate Will Come in the Midst of Increasingly Bad News on the Climate Front
This week Davis will discuss once again on its Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. A big focus locally seems to be on a mandate for electrification. While building energy is currently only 15% of Davis’ total emissions, the city still believes “this is a significant goal to meet the City’s carbon neutrality target.” Staff adds, “Electrification reduces GHG emissions by replacing natural gas appliances with electric appliances if the supplied electricity is carbon-free (can also be referred to as 100% renewable).”
State Hornet
‘They’re going through higher education by themselves’ : The foster student experience
Sacramento State prides itself on meeting the needs of communities on campus and on those communities being the most diverse in the CSU system. One group of students tend to be forgotten about: students from a foster youth background, Sac State Alumna Emmerald Evans said. Often, these students face as...
KCRA.com
Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon
FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
KCRA.com
Uber finds a 50% increase in drivers across Sacramento, many cite inflation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New data by the rideshare platform, Uber, found a worldwide increase in Uber drivers by nearly 30%. Sacramento saw one of the largest upticks in drivers, with a 50% increase. Of new drivers surveyed, 72% said inflation and the cost of living were factors in joining...
Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
