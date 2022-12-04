ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Poor healthcare is leading to workforce exodus

A partial answer to your question “Why are so many people leaving the workforce amid a UK cost of living crisis?” (4 December) may be found in your article on the health divide in Britain (Health and wealth divides in UK worsening despite ‘levelling up’ drive, report finds, 4 December).

