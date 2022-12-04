Guest Commentary: New York Could Become the First State to Provide the Right to Legal Representation in Immigration Court

Read full article on original website
Related
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Trump news - live: Two more classified documents found at Florida storage unit in search of Trump properties
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to decry how he was the victim of “THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME” after two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization were found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme.“OUR COUNTRY IS IN BIG TROUBLE. WHAT A MESS!” posted the ex-president in a late-night rant, hours after jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the subsidiaries and chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told...
More classified documents reportedly found on Trump property – live
Attorneys for ex-president discover two classified items, report says – follow all the latest news
Trump team finds two documents with classified markings in a Florida storage unit
Two documents with classified markings were found in a Florida storage unit during a search by a team hired by former President Donald Trump's lawyers, a person familiar with the situation told CNN.
Supreme Court debates case on state legislatures' power over federal elections
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday on whether state legislatures should have the unilateral power to determine election rules through gerrymandering and other controversial tactics.
Watchdog finds prison failures before Whitey Bulger killing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The beating death of notorious gangster James “Whitey” Bulger at the hands of fellow inmates was the result of multiple layers of management failures, widespread incompetence and flawed policies at the Bureau of Prisons, the Justice Department’s inspector general said in a report Wednesday.
Comments / 0