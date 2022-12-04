ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

White Plains officials help homeless woman find new home

White Plains Public Safety says it successfully helped a homeless woman find a place to stay. Authorities said in a Facebook post that they initially got calls in March about a homeless woman living on the street and possibly in need of help. They say she had initially refused shelters,...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
WTNH

Foodie Favorites: Winter dining in Connecticut

(WTNH) — The cold months are rolling in, and in the past, that would mean it was time to ditch outdoor dining. But since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, dining options have changed. When eating indoors became too much of a hazard, restaurants adapted. No longer are patio lunches exclusively for the summer season. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
nbcboston.com

Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut

Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
FARMINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Berlin Family Gets One-of-a-Kind Present During Santa's Express

Every year, Santa's Express makes its way through the Kensington section of Berlin to deliver presents and smiles to families. One family got more than they asked for this year, and a surprise of a lifetime. On Saturday, Kensington Fire Rescue was out delivering presents. While making stops to homes...
BERLIN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy