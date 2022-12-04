Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
Reports show 'extremely concerning' increase in homelessness across Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. — After a long day, most Connecticut residents get to go where they call home, but for many people, that reality isn’t the same. “That’s what many of our guests here will say is that this time last year they weren’t like this,” said Megan Santiago, the director of Saint Vincent DePaul Shelter in Waterbury.
WTNH.com
Hartford HealthCare: Neighbors Helping Neighbors – St. Vincent’s 8th Medical Mission at Home
St. Vincent’s Medical Center held its 8th Medical Mission at Home. More than 300 people cared for by 230 volunteers in Bridgeport.
NECN
Bear Takes Up Shelter In Hole in Tree in Conn. Neighborhood
A bear has made itself right at home inside a hole in a tree not far from the center of West Hartford and it does not seem to want to leave. Martha Guidry, of West Hartford, said the bear has been in the tree for about six weeks. “Every once...
NJ man whose organs saved many, including his own mother, to be honored at Rose Parade
Joey Savage was killed in a car crash in 2017 at the age of 25
News 12
White Plains officials help homeless woman find new home
White Plains Public Safety says it successfully helped a homeless woman find a place to stay. Authorities said in a Facebook post that they initially got calls in March about a homeless woman living on the street and possibly in need of help. They say she had initially refused shelters,...
These 10 Connecticut Restaurant Meals Need to Be on Your Bucket List
When an out-of-state friend or relative comes to visit me, I want to show off Connecticut's culinary landscape. We have so many superior restaurants, dare I say, some of the best in the world?. I want them to leave here saying "That was the best _____ I've ever had in...
Popular Italian Chain Restaurant Closes All Connecticut Locations Besides One
Chain Italian restaurants are like farts in the wind in Connecticut, they stink up the place for a moment, and then they're gone. One Italian chain restaurant that I've always actually liked is Bertucci's. If you do too, you should go enjoy it, right now. According to restaurantbusinessonline.com, Bertucci's filed...
Foodie Favorites: Winter dining in Connecticut
(WTNH) — The cold months are rolling in, and in the past, that would mean it was time to ditch outdoor dining. But since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, dining options have changed. When eating indoors became too much of a hazard, restaurants adapted. No longer are patio lunches exclusively for the summer season. […]
Valley Stream school hosts tree and menorah lighting for the holidays
There was a tree and menorah lighting with light displays, cookies from around the world and a choir.
Is it Time to Allow Wine Sales in Grocery Stores in Connecticut?
Are you sick of Holland House cooking wines too? I always thought it was odd that I could buy small bottles of White and Red Holland House products in Connecticut grocery stores, but they're forbidden to sell the real deal. Isn't it time to allow wine sales in grocery stores too?
Here Are The Top 5 Holiday Treats In Each Northeast State
What are your favorite Christmas/Holiday treats that you simply CAN NOT live without each and every year? For me, the treat that needs to happen each year, bar none, is my fiancee's masterly made sugar cookies. They are a delicious and decadent way to celebrate the season, just as it is intended.
Pair Of CT Women Charged With Scamming Public Assistance Program
Two Connecticut women have been arrested and charged, in unrelated incidents, with stealing a combined $26,616 from a program financed by the state Department of Social Services. Hartford County residents Amy Figueroa, age 30, and Tarina Martin, age 32, both of Manchester, were arrested by inspecto…
News 12
Death in Bridgeport family ignites push for expanded health care access
Days after the death of their loved one, a Bridgeport family is pushing for expanded access to health insurance. Fitzgerald "Fiji" Giusti, 58, suffered a heart attack on Thursday inside the Dollar Tree on Huntington Turnpike Thursday, where he had stopped to buy a few items for his 80-year-old mother.
nbcboston.com
Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut
Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
Hudson Valley families struggle to find affordable housing
News 12 is highlighting the growing affordable housing crisis in the Hudson Valley and talking to two families who say they are living in motels because they can’t find a new place to live after their homes caught fire.
NBC Connecticut
Berlin Family Gets One-of-a-Kind Present During Santa's Express
Every year, Santa's Express makes its way through the Kensington section of Berlin to deliver presents and smiles to families. One family got more than they asked for this year, and a surprise of a lifetime. On Saturday, Kensington Fire Rescue was out delivering presents. While making stops to homes...
News 12
Orange County Social Services officials say money is available to help during housing crisis
News 12 is continuing to highlight the affordable housing crisis affecting many people in the Hudson Valley. News 12 reported on Monday about two women struggling to find affordable housing in Orange County, and now we are finding out about help that's available locally during the nationwide crisis. "We have...
milfordmirror.com
How abandoned factory in Hartford 'war zone' became a thriving business hub for Black entrepreneurs
HARTFORD — John J. Thomas associates the city's North End with entrepreneurship. A lifelong Hartford resident, Thomas said he's no stranger to the hardships facing the neighborhood and the city. "This neighborhood was a war zone," Thomas said. "People don't realize that we've survived the war on drugs, the...
What’s happening at 98 South Main Street, with YMCA out of picture?
NORWALK, Conn. — The South Norwalk Community Center has been at the center of South Norwalk for years. But now the building at 98 South Main Street now joins the Glenbrook Community Center in Stamford as the latest community hub with an uncertain future. On Nov. 7, the city’s...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Connecticut residents paying for litter pickup on highways
(WTNH) – Every day, people all across the state just throw their trash out the window, too lazy to wait to find a proper place to dispose of it. It costs millions of dollars every year to pick up that roadside trash and Connecticut residents are paying for it.
