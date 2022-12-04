ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robert Dougherty
2d ago

Dictator Biden loves the fact that he (The Big Guy) will be getting his 10%... Especially now that Russia has control over the oil fields..

Grief
3d ago

Oil will stay high and Russia will sell all it's oil with no problem. Demand is too great to sanction their oil.

Wally007
2d ago

time for US to grow up and negotiate with Venezuela to buy oil. only way American oil companies will own their oil fields is if US invades the country.

