Anna Answers: Why have we seen strong wind gusts this week?

Question: Why have we seen strong wind gusts this week?. Answer: After multiple days this last week of wind advisories and strong wind gusts, let’s go over the three main reasons why:. Upper-level setup: We had an upper-level trough over Canada in addition to a strong jet stream helping...
Birthday forecast for (12/6/22)

Birthday Forecast for December 6th, 2022 with 18 Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Guzzo. The Birthday Forecast is sponsored by Save A Lot. Happy 12th birthday to KK! We all hope you have an amazing day!. If you would like to have someone’s birthday recognized, you can submit their picture here....

