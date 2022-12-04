ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

informnny.com

Police, Tops seek ID help for Henrietta Tops hit-and-run suspect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly car her crashed into the Henrietta Tops Monday, injuring a Salvation Army employee. At 3:15 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the Tops on Jefferson road for the...
HENRIETTA, NY
104.5 The Team

Driver Blows Up Gas Pump Doing Donuts in Upstate NY (VIDEO)

What are we thinking here? Police in Gates, New York released video surveillance of an Upstate driver that will blow your mind - while nearly blowing up an entire gas station. Check out the video below of a man who admitted to doing donuts in a gas station parking lot. Moments after he hit the accelerator, he hits a gas pump head-on and then flees.
GATES, NY
iheart.com

Large Police Presence Last Night on Chili Avenue

We are waiting for detail from authorities about the big police presence last night on Chili Avenue, west of Thurston Road. A car crashed into a home, and U.S. Marshals, state troopers and Rochester police were at the scene. We don't know if anyone was hurt. News10NBC reports a person...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police say man stabbed walking to corner store on Bay St.

Rochester, N.Y. — Police say a man was attacked and stabbed Monday night while walking to a corner store. They are called to the area of Bay and McKinster Streets around 11:15 p.m. The victim was a 40 year old man from the city who was stabbed at least...
ROCHESTER, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged trespasser caught breaking into cabin

Osceola, Pa. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a hunting cabin last month. The cabin's owner, a 73-year-old man, called police on Nov. 28 around 4 p.m. as the man was trying to break in, according to Trooper Reuben Donovan at the Mansfield State Police. The man, later identified as Nathan Sherman of Addison, NY, was charged with criminal trespass.
ADDISON, NY
iheart.com

Canandaigua Woman Hit by Car, Killed

An Ontario County woman is dead, after she was struck by a car and killed. The Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Kaycynthielle John of Canandaigua was trying to cross Routes 5&20 in Hopewell shortly before 1pm, when she was hit. John was pronounced dead a short time later at FF Thompson...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
whcuradio.com

Armed robbery at Ithaca Mini Mart leads to arrest

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 40-year-old Ithaca man is being charged in an armed robbery. Police say Sheng Ke robbed the Ithaca Mini Mart on South Cayuga Street shortly after 5:30 last evening. Officers say they got a description of the suspect and arrested Ke nearby a short time later.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Phishing email scam reported in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new phishing scam in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of scammers sending emails out attempting to get people to pay for traffic violations they claim were recorded by cameras in the city. Officials say Ithaca does not utilize traffic cameras for enforcement, nor will law enforcement solicit money over the phone.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira man arrested in connection to Corning drug ring

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Corning Police arrested an Elmira man at its annual Sparkle event who they accuse of dealing drugs. Sayquan Dejean, a 28-year-old, is charged with possession and sale of a controlled substance. The arrest stems from an investigation into a drug-dealing ring on Bridge Street back in September, which led to the arrest of 30-year-old Marquan Stedman-Jones. Police found cocaine, and a large quantity of heroin during that search.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

37 properties for sale in Chemung County real estate auction

37 properties for sale in Chemung County real estate …. 37 properties for sale in Chemung County real estate auction. Six charged in connection to March 2022 Fat Daddy’s …. Six charged in connection to March 2022 Fat Daddy’s raids. Elmira man arrested on Superior Court warrant. Elmira...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Deputies searching for two men in Newfield shooting incident

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are wanted for firing shots Friday night in Newfield. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says two men were throwing trash from their Jeep to the side of the road when a passerby pulled up behind them and asked questions. The victim told...
NEWFIELD, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira man arrested after fight sent one to the hospital

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Corning Police arrested Dylan Fitch, a 23-year-old from Elmira, Tuesday, in connection to a fight that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition. Police say, on November 26, Fitch and a group of people pulled up in a truck beside a group of people...
ELMIRA, NY

