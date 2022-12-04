ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaden Hardy Scores 1st NBA Points at Iconic Madison Square Garden

Dallas Mavericks rookie Jaden Hardy scored his first NBA points against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Dallas Mavericks ' only addition from the 2022 NBA Draft was Jaden Hardy , who the team traded for the No. 37 overall pick to be in a position to select him. He hasn't received many opportunities early in his rookie season but has thrived in the G League with the Texas Legends, the Mavs' affiliate.

Hardy has appeared in nine games with the Legends and has averaged 29.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. He has been shooting 54.8 percent from the floor, 48.2 percent on 3s, and 87.1 percent on free throws.

With the previous shooting slumps that some of the Mavs' top spot-up options had experienced, the speculation about possible opportunities for Hardy has increased lately. In theory, Hardy has done everything the team could want in the G League, should that result in being rewarded with some opportunity at the highest level?

"Hardy has been great," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said before the team's loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. "I think we're going to see Hardy over the next week — see him get some playing time. He's done everything we've asked of him in the G League."

The Mavs did not play Hardy during that road loss to the Pistons. The Detroit native, who had no shortage of family in the stands for that game, later got his chance in the following game. Dallas had already been up by 30 points midway through the fourth quarter of their 121-100 win over the New York Knicks — creating a chance for Hardy to check into the game. He finished with five points while shooting 2-5 from the floor and 1-3 from the perimeter.

Hardy quickly seized the moment by getting to the rim for his first ever NBA points. He drew Jericho Sims out on a switch after a ball screen, setting up the chance to get him on his heels after a retreat dribble into a hesitation. From that point on, Hardy used his quick first step to get to the rim for a left-hand, scoop finish.

Hardy had a few good look from beyond the arc that didn't fall, but he did get one to drop. The Knicks prioritized protecting the paint early in transition, but didn't get out on Hardy quickly enough as he filled the wing. He let it fly on the catch and converted despite Sims making a contest.

After the win over the Knicks, Mavs coach Jason Kidd mentioned to reporters that Doncic should be commended for taking the game ball from the court and presenting it to Hardy in the locker room.

"Luka did a big thing — he took the ball from the court and presented it to Hardy. His first points here in The Garden as a rookie. That was a classy thing by Luka."

Given that it's a big moment for any player to score their first NBA points, Doncic makes it a point to remember to save the game ball.

"Always, when the rookie scores first points, always try to remember to get the ball, for them to have the memory," Doncic explained.

It remains to be seen how consistent the opportunities will be for Hardy throughout his rookie campaign considering there are no shortage of veteran players on the Mavs' depth chart. Regardless, his development remains something to monitor.

