Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Renewables to Overtake Coal and Become World's Biggest Source of Electricity Generation by 2025, IEA Says
"Renewables [will] become the largest source of global electricity generation by early 2025, surpassing coal," the IEA said in its Renewables 2022 report. The analysis comes at a time of huge disruption within global energy markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. IEA chief Fatih Birol said the global...
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Xi Jinping takes his diplomatic charm offensive to the Middle East
China-Arab summits this week offer Xi a platform to pitch China as a superpower alternative to the U.S.
NBC Connecticut
Amazon Reportedly Reaches Deal With EU Regulators Over Anti-Competitive Practices
EU antitrust regulators have reportedly reached a final deal with Amazon, three years after officials in Brussels opened a probe into whether the company uses data to engage in anti-competitive practices. The deal would be a significant victory for the European Union, and it hints at how major tech companies...
NBC Connecticut
Freight Rates From China to West Coast Down 90% as Global Trade Falls Off Fast
A 90% year over year drop in ocean freight rates for cargo from China bound to the U.S. West Coast exceeded the expectation among logistics firms for just how fast trade demand would fall. Prices in the ocean freight contract market posted a record monthly drop in November. While November...
NBC Connecticut
Germany Says Borrowing More Money to Compete With the U.S. Would Be a ‘Threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
NBC Connecticut
National Security Concerns Reportedly Delay TikTok-U.S. Deal
Negotiations between TikTok and the U.S. government have been delayed due to ongoing U.S. national security concerns due to the app's ownership by Chinese company ByteDance, The Wall Street Journal reported. In notes on Wednesday, analysts predicted that Meta, Google's YouTube and Snap would stand to gain from a TikTok...
NBC Connecticut
Airlines Will Return to Profitability in 2023 After Three-Year Slump, Industry Body Says
The global airline industry is set to return to profitability again next year following a near-three year downturn, an industry body said Tuesday. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said it expects the industry to post a "small" net profit of $4.7 billion in 2023, with more than 4 billion passengers set to take to the skies."
Russia's Putin says Ukraine war could last 'long' time, insists he has not 'gone mad' on nuclear weapons
President Vladimir Putin said at a conference Wednesday that he was concerned at the growing threat of nuclear war as Russia continues its invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
NBC Connecticut
Morgan Stanley Cuts iPhone Shipment Estimate by Another 3 Million Units
Morgan Stanley analysts reduced their Apple iPhone shipment forecast by an additional 3 million units Wednesday to account for slower production in China for the December quarter. The analysts had previously cut 6 million shipments in November, bringing the current forecast down from 85 million to around 75.5 million units.
NBC Connecticut
The Fed Can't Stop Raising Interest Rates Due to These 4 Factors, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday listed four reasons why the Federal Reserve can't stop tightening the economy just yet. "This market's hostage to the Federal Reserve, and the Fed's not going to stop tightening until they see more evidence of real economic pain. Unfortunately, we're not there yet," he said.
NBC Connecticut
Silvergate Shares Fall Despite CEO Letter Seeking to Diffuse Concerns Over FTX Fallout
Silvergate Capital fell Tuesday, even after the company's CEO released a public letter attempting to "set the record straight" about its role and current state in the crypto ecosystem. Shares were last lower by 4.7% after falling as much as 13% in premarket trading. Speculation has been swirling around the...
Comments / 0