NBC Connecticut
Snow Showers Likely Sunday Afternoon and Evening
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking snow for the second part of the weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Hartford County and Northern and Southern Litchfield County through Monday morning. A weak area of low pressure spreads snow showers into the state by Sunday afternoon. The snow will...
NBC Connecticut
Crews Rescue Person After Car Crashes, Goes Into Creek in Westport
Emergency crews rescued a person after their car went into a creek following a crash in Westport early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to a rollover crash with a car in the Saugatuck River and a person trapped shortly before 1 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, they said they found...
NBC Connecticut
Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven Clear After Crash
There were delays on the northbound side of the Wilbur Cross Parkway, or Route 15 North, in North Haven, on the Wallingford line, after a serious crash Friday morning, according to officials. The two-vehicle crash was between exits 63 and 64. There was also a crash on the southbound side.
NBC Connecticut
Man in Critical Condition After Getting Shot Multiple Times in Hartford: PD
A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Hartford on Friday night. Officers were called to Windsor Street around 10:45 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation. When police arrived to the area, they said they found evidence of a shooting. While at the scene, authorities...
NBC Connecticut
I-691 West in Meriden Clear After Rollover Crash
There were delays on Interstate 691 West in Meriden after a vehicle rolled over. The crash was between exits 4 and 3 and the right lane was closed, according to CT Roads.org.
NBC Connecticut
Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven
West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening. They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family. A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located...
NBC Connecticut
Construction Workers Struck in New Haven
Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
NBC Connecticut
Southington Police Warn of Recent Unemployment Scam
Southington police are warning residents about a recent scam involving unemployment. Officers said they have been responding to an influx of these fraudulent incidents. According to police, residents have been getting notifications through the mail that a request for unemployment benefits have been filed in their name. Investigators said they...
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Dies After November Crash in North Branford
A man has died after getting hit by a car in North Branford last month, police said. Authorities said the crash happened on Nov. 22 in the area of 280 Branford Rd. The man who died has been identified as Gary Gamache of North Branford. He was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday.
NBC Connecticut
Man Charged With Murder in Connection to Norwich Shooting
A man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in Norwich that happened last month. Officers received a 911 call about an argument outside followed by a single gunshot and a woman down on the ground in a complex on West Thames Street on November 5 around 5:30 a.m.
NBC Connecticut
Man Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash on Route 101 in Killingly
A man has serious injuries after a head-on crash on Route 101 in Killingly on Friday night. A man from Danielson was driving an Audi A3 east on Hartford Pike shortly before 9:30 p.m. At the same time, state police said a Norwich man was driving a Ford Ranger west...
NBC Connecticut
Suspicious Package in Fairfield Was Not Harmful: Police
Fairfield police investigated a suspicious package Friday that turned out to be nothing of concern. The investigation was in the area of Beaconview Drive and Pine Tree Lane. As a precaution, McKinley School followed secure school protocol and Warde High School was notified to avoid the area after dismissal. Police...
NBC Connecticut
Teen Carjacked Woman at Knifepoint in Hamden: Police
A 14-year-old carjacked a woman at knifepoint after walking away from a residential behavioral health facility, then got into a serious crash, according to police. Police said officers responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Servoss Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday after a 52-year-old woman was carjacked. She told...
NBC Connecticut
Man Struck, Killed By Hit & Run Driver in Bethel
Police in Bethel are searching for the driver that was involved in a deadly hit and run Friday. The collision occurred around 4:40 p.m. on Route 6 near the Stony Hill Diner. Investigators say a man had been struck and killed by a vehicle that was traveling west towards Danbury.
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Handguns Found in East Granby Elementary Student's Belongings: Police
An East Granby man was charged after State Police say a local student was found with two handguns in their belongings Friday. Staff at the Carl Allgrove Elementary School made the discovery during the late morning hours when school was in session and immediately secured the two firearms. No one...
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Stealing Several Catalytic Converters Across CT
Police have arrested a Waterbury man that's accused of stealing numerous catalytic converters from cars across Connecticut, including on the Western CT State University campus. The university said the thief allegedly stole catalytic converters across the region, including one theft that happened on the WCSU campus. Brookfield Police arrested Dmetrius...
