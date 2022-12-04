Cowboys' Micah Parsons fined for punching Giants' Nick Gates in face

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was penalized for unnecessary roughness during a Thanksgiving Day victory over the New York Giants. After the game, Giants center Nick gates provided more details about that infraction.

While speaking with reporters, Gates revealed that Parsons had actually thrown a legitimate punch, which connected on the chin.

Parsons quickly snapped back, claiming Gates was playing dirty.

Gates, of course, is known for playing to the whistle and finishing all of his blocks, even if they are away from the play. It’s been known to rub his opponents the wrong way, but it’s never been dirty.

The NFL agreed after watching the tape.

Parsons was fined $11,139 for his punch but not suspended. Gates, on the other hand, was not fined.

In addition to Parsons being fined, Cowboys tight ends Dalton Schultz ($13,261), Jake Ferguson ($4,895), Peyton Hendershot ($3,944) and Sean McKeon ($4,994) were all fined for their Whack-A-Mole celebration in the Salvation Army kettle.