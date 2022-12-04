ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Report: There is 'considerable doubt' that Odell Beckham Jr. is fully healthy

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09q2Mt_0jWxUX3S00

The potential reunion between star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants has heated up the past week with a two-day visit by Beckham to New Jersey to meet with his old team.

The Giants are one of at least three teams interested in signing Beckham, along with Dallas and Buffalo, and the narrative is that it’s OBJ’s choice when it comes to his next team.

That may not be the case. The former All-Pro is now a two-time ACL survivor and his health is major factor in any financial agreement with an NFL team.

Dallas is said to be all-in on Beckham with owner Jerry Jones pushing hard to sign him. But, OBJ has to be healthy.

Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports reports that is a big if.

Beckham, of course, tore the ACL in his left knee twice in a 16-month span — the last time in Super Bowl LVI, less than 10 months ago.

That’s what this tour is really all about. There is “considerable doubt” around the league about just how healthy Beckham is, one NFC executive said, and whether he’ll really be able to contribute much this season. And that’s a problem because Beckham has informed teams he’s seeking a multi-year contract, that he hopes will end up being worth $20 million per year.

All valid points. The Giants need wide receiver help now. If Beckham can’t help them in, let’s say, the next three weeks, they should pass. Let Dallas waste the money on a player who won’t see the field perhaps until late January, assuming they get that far.

With impact wide receivers coming out of college in droves each year now, the need for the Giants to spend a fortune on a wideout with a history of injuries has become less and less.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Giants got what they deserved after Brian Daboll’s conservative call

The game was there to be won, and Daniel Jones had it on fourth-and-3 at the Washington 45 in overtime — and Brian Daboll decided it was better not to lose it than to try to win it. Daboll, who once upon a time was Riverboat Brian going for two to beat the Titans, punted on the chance to win it and so the Giants (7-4-1) did not deserve to win and were left trying to make sense of this 20-20 tie with the Commanders that felt more like a loss to them because it was a division game at home. Sorry...
WASHINGTON, CA
The Comeback

Football world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh NFL news

After making last year’s College Football Playoff and notching the program’s first win over the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade, Jim Harbaugh tried to leave the Michigan Wolverines for the NFL, interviewing with multiple teams across the league before ultimately returning to Michigan after those opportunities didn’t materialize. He then reworked his contract and said he Read more... The post Football world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh NFL news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon

It's safe to say that fans aren't thrilled with the referees in the Titans at Eagles game on Sunday. Tennessee was hit with a controversial penalty for a hit on Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday. The penalty call sparked a lot of reaction from fans on Sunday afternoon. Video...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Brittany Mahomes Calls Out Wild Bengals Flop During Chiefs Game

If the Kansas City Chiefs are playing an NFL game and Brittany Mahomes is around to see her husband, then she’s coming with the fire. In this case, Brittany is wondering if this type of flop should be allowed in pro football. It happens, Brittany! Still, she was calling out a Cincinnati Bengals player who “pulled up” with a cramp.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday

You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
DENVER, CO
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

What Tony Romo said during Kansas City's loss to Cincinnati about Chiefs as a dynasty

CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making." "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only teams who have ever done that - the Brady/Belichick Patriots. The 49ers with Walsh/Seifert/Montana/Young. Peyton Manning and Dungy. Staubach and Landry. And then you've got Andy Reid and Mahomes. This is literally rare territory, with a great, great coach and dynamic quarterback. Here you go. You're watching a dynasty."
KANSAS CITY, MO
Syracuse.com

Sweet dreams! Bills’ Von Miller falls asleep on live stream, wakes up to Buffalo as No. 1 seed in AFC (Watch)

Star pass rusher Von Miller took a quick snooze in front of a large audience on Sunday and woke up with the Buffalo Bills as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Buffalo did not play on Sunday after defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday Night Football. There were plenty of games to monitor on Sunday if you were a Bills fan or player for that matter, but Miller opted to get onto his Twitch account. During his session, Miller gave away a signed jersey and cards, FaceTimed with Odell Beckham Jr. and took calls while playing video games. At one point, Miller got a bit too comfortable in his gaming chair and nodded off.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy