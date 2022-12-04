Read full article on original website
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Report: Sonny Dykes, TCU Agree to New Contract After College Football Playoff Berth
TCU has agreed to a new contract with football head coach Sonny Dykes that will keep him under contract through 2028, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. In his first year with the team, Dykes led the Horned Frogs to a 12-1 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. The squad is scheduled to face Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.
Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl
Pitt Panthers defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado appears to be intent on pursuing a professional football career.
What the 12-Team College Football Playoff Would Look in 2022
The college football world is making a drastic change at the beginning of the 2024 season. A 12-team College Football Playoff has been agreed upon by the Board of Managers and directors of bowl games across the country. While there's still time to cherish the critical four-team playoff, it's interesting...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
B/R's 2022 College Football All-American Teams
The end of the 2022 season is a bittersweet moment. While bowls and the College Football Playoff are still on the horizon, our weekdays are quieter and Saturdays aren't as chaotic. But a season's worth of excellent work always deserves recognition, and All-American teams do just that. Bleacher Report's panel...
Joe Burrow And More Players Making Late NFL Award Surges
The 2022 NFL regular season has only five weeks remaining, but none of the prestigious award races can be called yet. Several players have entered the awards mixes by making late-season pushes. Whether they fell out of contention earlier in the year or weren't even mentioned in the discussion at all until recently, they could shake up the status quo if they continue surging.
2023 NFL Draft: Luke Musgrave Declares for Draft
Read below for the latest news on tight end prospect Luke Musgrave
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 14 Released
There are still five weeks left in the NFL regular season, but three teams have a chance to clinch a playoff berth in their next game. The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win or tie against the Detroit Lions. The Kansas City Chiefs can wrap up the AFC West with a win and a Los Angeles Chargers loss to the Miami Dolphins.
USC's Caleb Williams Has 'Significant' Hamstring Injury, Says HC Lincoln Riley
USC quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a "significant" hamstring injury in Saturday's 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley told reporters Sunday. "It's probably good we're not playing for the next 2-3 weeks," Riley said. "We'll rehab him hard and hope to have him...
Top NFL Draft Prospects Bears Must Watch During CFB Bowl Season
The Chicago Bears find themselves in a great position in the 2023 NFL draft order. They are projected to have the No. 2 overall pick behind the Houston Texans, per Tankathon. That selection comes with one downside from a scouting perspective, though. Some of the top prospects will not be on the field during college football bowl season.
Giants vs. Commanders Moved to SNF and More NFL Week 15 Schedule Changes Announced
The NFL announced several changes to the Week 15 schedule Monday, including flexing the New York Giants-Washington Commanders game to Sunday Night Football. The Las Vegas Raiders were scheduled to host the New England Patriots in the prime-time game Dec. 18, but that matchup will instead air on Fox at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Tua Tagovailoa 'Rattled' in 3-Turnover Game as Dolphins Fall to Brock Purdy, 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have a pretty scary defense. Just ask Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback threw two interceptions, lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, was sacked three times and left Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Niners with an ankle injury. Talk about a tough night...
Bears Fans Rip Coaches as Justin Fields, Chicago Collapse vs. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Chicago Bears. Chicago may finally have its franchise quarterback it has long been searching for in Justin Fields, but it still can't figure out how to beat the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay won the latest edition of the rivalry 28-19 in Sunday's showdown at Soldier Field, improving to 5-8 with the victory.
Deion Sanders Says Son Shedeur Will Be Colorado's QB After Leaving Jackson State
Deion Sanders just took over as head coach at Colorado, and he appears to already have his starting quarterback for the 2023 season. At his introductory press conference after being named to the position, Sanders indicated his son, Shedeur, will join him in Boulder, Colorado, and suit up for the Buffaloes.
Report: Leslie Frazier a 'Name to Watch' for Colts' Head Coaching Job in Offseason
Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier could be a top candidate to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts next season, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. Graziano reported that Frazier "has been brought up to me by more than one person lately as a name to watch" for the vacancy in Indianapolis.
5-Star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba Commits to Georgia over LSU, Miami, Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs added a major piece to their 2023 recruiting class. Samuel M'Pemba, who played on both sides of the ball in high school, announced he will be part of Georgia's class Sunday. M'Pemba is a 5-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is also the No. 30 overall...
Baker Mayfield Cut by Panthers After Lamar Jackson, Garoppolo Injuries
The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, allowing the veteran quarterback to hit waivers before the stretch run of the regular season. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Mayfield requested his release after being informed he would be the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.
Alabama's Bryce Young Not Among QBs Named to 2022 All-SEC Football Teams
Tennessee's Hendon Hooker and Georgia's Stetson Bennett were named as the All-SEC Team quarterbacks for the 2022 season, leaving Alabama's Bryce Young on the outside looking in. Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, spent much of the middle part of the season dealing with injuries and was not considered a...
Joe Burrow Dominance over Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Praised After Bengals' Win vs. KC
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium to move to 8-4 on the season and create more of a cushion for themselves in the playoff race. Much of the win can be attributed to quarterback Joe Burrow, who completed 25-of-31 passes for 286...
