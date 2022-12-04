ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Bleacher Report

Report: Sonny Dykes, TCU Agree to New Contract After College Football Playoff Berth

TCU has agreed to a new contract with football head coach Sonny Dykes that will keep him under contract through 2028, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. In his first year with the team, Dykes led the Horned Frogs to a 12-1 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. The squad is scheduled to face Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.
FORT WORTH, TX
Bleacher Report

What the 12-Team College Football Playoff Would Look in 2022

The college football world is making a drastic change at the beginning of the 2024 season. A 12-team College Football Playoff has been agreed upon by the Board of Managers and directors of bowl games across the country. While there's still time to cherish the critical four-team playoff, it's interesting...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

B/R's 2022 College Football All-American Teams

The end of the 2022 season is a bittersweet moment. While bowls and the College Football Playoff are still on the horizon, our weekdays are quieter and Saturdays aren't as chaotic. But a season's worth of excellent work always deserves recognition, and All-American teams do just that. Bleacher Report's panel...
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Joe Burrow And More Players Making Late NFL Award Surges

The 2022 NFL regular season has only five weeks remaining, but none of the prestigious award races can be called yet. Several players have entered the awards mixes by making late-season pushes. Whether they fell out of contention earlier in the year or weren't even mentioned in the discussion at all until recently, they could shake up the status quo if they continue surging.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 14 Released

There are still five weeks left in the NFL regular season, but three teams have a chance to clinch a playoff berth in their next game. The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win or tie against the Detroit Lions. The Kansas City Chiefs can wrap up the AFC West with a win and a Los Angeles Chargers loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Bleacher Report

Top NFL Draft Prospects Bears Must Watch During CFB Bowl Season

The Chicago Bears find themselves in a great position in the 2023 NFL draft order. They are projected to have the No. 2 overall pick behind the Houston Texans, per Tankathon. That selection comes with one downside from a scouting perspective, though. Some of the top prospects will not be on the field during college football bowl season.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Bears Fans Rip Coaches as Justin Fields, Chicago Collapse vs. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Chicago Bears. Chicago may finally have its franchise quarterback it has long been searching for in Justin Fields, but it still can't figure out how to beat the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay won the latest edition of the rivalry 28-19 in Sunday's showdown at Soldier Field, improving to 5-8 with the victory.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

5-Star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba Commits to Georgia over LSU, Miami, Tennessee

The Georgia Bulldogs added a major piece to their 2023 recruiting class. Samuel M'Pemba, who played on both sides of the ball in high school, announced he will be part of Georgia's class Sunday. M'Pemba is a 5-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is also the No. 30 overall...
ATHENS, GA
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield Cut by Panthers After Lamar Jackson, Garoppolo Injuries

The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, allowing the veteran quarterback to hit waivers before the stretch run of the regular season. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Mayfield requested his release after being informed he would be the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Alabama's Bryce Young Not Among QBs Named to 2022 All-SEC Football Teams

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker and Georgia's Stetson Bennett were named as the All-SEC Team quarterbacks for the 2022 season, leaving Alabama's Bryce Young on the outside looking in. Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, spent much of the middle part of the season dealing with injuries and was not considered a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

