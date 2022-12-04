Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFASaint Louis, MO
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
St. Mary’s plans big announcement Wednesday, Dec. 7
A big announcement is expected on Wednesday, December 7 about St. Mary's Catholic High School.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer
Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
advantagenews.com
Gateway Metro Conference adds Althoff
Gateway Metro Conference has added a new member. Belleville Althoff will join the conference in all sports but football in the fall of 2023, bringing the total number of teams to 7. The conference formally began play in all sports but football this season. Althoff joins Marquette Catholic, Father McGivney,...
KSDK
Looking back on a dominant year for St. Louis area high school football teams
Our area saw five teams bring home state football titles in 2022. And they did so in dominating fashion.
St. Louis Cardinals Announcer Dan McLaughlin Gets Third DUI Arrest
After Sunday's arrest in Creve Coeur, McLaughlin was charged as a persistent offender
Hazelwood Central Football Field Could Have Radioactive Contamination
An engineering firm is requesting permission to do further tests
KSDK
New soccer bar is coming to downtown St. Louis
The Pitch Athletic Club & Tavern will be located in Union Station across from CityPark Stadium. It's set to open in mid-February.
Kurt Warner helps provide early Christmas surprise for University City mother
Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner returned to the St. Louis area to give back to a family he says is so deserving of a holiday gift.
nomadlawyer.org
Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis: Best Place You Should Explore In Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, Missouri
Tourist Attraction In Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, Missouri. Located in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri, the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis is a cathedral of the Roman Catholic Church. The Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis is also known as Saint Louis Cathedral. To watch the...
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Missouri schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
FOX2now.com
2022's Miss Missouri preparing to compete for the title of 'Miss America'
Clare Kuebler, 2022's Miss Missouri, is heading to Connecticut to compete for the title of Miss America. 2022’s Miss Missouri preparing to compete for the …. Clare Kuebler, 2022's Miss Missouri, is heading to Connecticut to compete for the title of Miss America. Former St. Louis City aldermen sentencing...
KSDK
St. Louis 1st grader to perform in the Nutcracker this month
The 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker will perform at the Fabulous Fox theater in St. Louis this month. Sydney will dance as a snowflake in The Nutcracker.
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
RFT Asks ChatGPT, a Cutting Edge AI, About St. Louis
It composed a song about Ladue and wrote us some limericks
stlpublicradio.org
Monday: Meet the married duo behind The Fattened Caf
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. When Charlene Lopez Young moved to St. Louis to be with Darren Young in 2014, she saw an opportunity to add something to the city’s barbeque scene.
Man pleads guilty in shooting that killed 14-year-old football phenom Jaylon McKenzie
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — A man has pleaded guilty in the 2019 shooting that killed 14-year-old Jaylon McKenzie. The Madison County Prosecutor's Office confirms Maurice Dickerson plead guilty on November 28th. The day before what would be McKenzie's 18th birthday. By eighth grade, McKenzie already received national attention for...
KSDK
Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin charged with persistent DWI
McLaughlin was charged on Monday with one count of persistent offender of driving while intoxicated. He previously pleaded guilty to DWI in 2010 and 2011.
KMOV
3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.
Early morning fire at popular hotel in west St. Louis
A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a popular hotel in west St. Louis.
KMOV
2.5-magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some people south of St. Louis may have felt a small earthquake on Tuesday night. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. east of Kimmswick. The USGS initially listed the earthquake as a 1.6-magnitude quake northwest of...
