ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, KY

Comments / 1

Related
Hoptown Chronicle

11-year-old boy will light Hopkinsville’s community Christmas tree Friday night

The official lighter for Hopkinsville’s community Christmas tree is 11-year-old Zach Boyd, a South Christian resident who is undergoing cancer treatment. The lighting ceremony will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Founders Square downtown. Zach was chosen from nominations submitted through social media, Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman said in a press release.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Pembroke Christmas In The Park Moved Indoors

The City of Pembroke has announced that its Christmas in the Park scheduled for Tuesday has been moved indoors due to the threat of inclement weather. The event will be held at 6 pm in the old Pembroke School Gym. There will still be caroling and the lighting of the city Christmas tree at some point. Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and live animals are still expected to be at the gym Tuesday.
PEMBROKE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Christmas Parade lights up downtown Clarksville | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The annual Lighted Christmas Parade lit up Clarksville on Saturday night. Local businesses, schools and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit with the theme this year of “Christmas Movies.” The event was preceded by SpiritFest at Downtown Commons. More than 100 local businesses,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Christmas parade lights up downtown Paducah

PADUCAH — 'Tis the season in Paducah. The city held its annual Christmas parade earlier this evening. The parade cut through the historic downtown. Cars and floats were decorated with Christmas lights and other festive decorations, as people throughout the city showed up for the event. Susan Draffen, who watched the parade with her family, says it's the perfect way to kick off the Christmas celebrations.
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Parade Route Road Blockages Announced For Hoptown Christmas Parade

Officials with the City of Hopkinsville have announced the route and road blockages to be expected, when the 2022 Hopkinsville Electric Christmas Parade rolls through at 5:15 PM Saturday. The party begins at Glass Avenue and will move south on Main Street, all the way to 14th Street. As such,...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Help Genesis Express by Gifting It Forward Friday

As Genesis Express continues its push to raise money for its intergenerational center on Lafayette Street, the Edge Media Group is sponsoring an event this Friday to help the Trigg County non-profit with matching funds. The Gift It Forward event will be Friday from 3 to 5 at Hancock’s Market...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Police Department Brings Carroll On Board

A 27-year military veteran — one familiar with west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee — has joined the Cadiz Police Department. Early Monday morning, Chief Duncan Wiggins swore in Brian Carroll — with the full expectation he will serve as a full patrolman next summer after March 2023 training in Richmond.
CADIZ, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

This is no time to be lonely

A few days ago I heard a journalist on a morning news program describing her research on loneliness — and my local reporter brain kicked in. If I were lonely how would I know where to go to find a sense of community in Hopkinsville?. It is a timely...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield barber back in business, spreading positivity at new location after original shop destroyed by tornado last year

MAYFIELD, KY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak ripped through homes and businesses, including a Mayfield barbershop. Almost a year after the devastating storm, the owner continues to spread positivity in the community, one haircut at a time. The EF-4 tornado that tore through Mayfield destroyed April Wright's business....
MAYFIELD, KY
wkdzradio.com

FNB Bank Presents Spirit Card Donation To Trigg County

The Trigg County School District will have additional funding for student services thanks to FNB Bank Spirit Card donation. FNB Bank Trigg County Market President Kyle Hensley recently presented a $10,000 check to Trigg County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Karen Solise, District Chief Financial Officer Holly Greene, and Community Education Coordinator Sarah Elliott. The donations came from the 3rd quarter debit card donations from use of the FNB debit card.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Service and compassion at heart of Princeton recovery from tornado

PRINCETON, Ky. (KT) — When a tornado struck this western Kentucky community at 10:14 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2021, Southside Baptist Church Pastor Kyle Noffsinger found himself in the middle of the storm. And it’s a night he will never forget. “I knew almost immediately that it was...
PRINCETON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Ribbon Cut For Grace And Mercy Grace House

Joy was the word used by Grace and Mercy Board Chair Lauren Lester after the ribbon was cut to the newest phase of the ministry that provides the transition to a new life for women suffering from incarceration and addiction. The Christian County Chamber of Commerce held the ribbon cutting...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Casey’s gives Dawson Springs $100K 1 year after tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – To support Dawson Springs, Casey’s and Gatorade have donated $100,000 to the Independence Banks’ Horses of Hope project.  Officials say the funds will be put toward rebuilding the baseball and softball fields across from Casey’s, which is one of the few buildings left standing after the storm. A news release says […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
spectrumnews1.com

On an empty block, this Mayfield family restaurant is back in business

MAYFIELD, Ky. — A 50-year-old biscuit pan was one of the few things Suzanne Flint could salvage from her family restaurant after the Mayfield tornado flattened the 67-year-old building last year. “I lost my whole family history in there,” said Flint. Even with all the heartache and hard...
MAYFIELD, KY
wkdzradio.com

Angela East, 70, of Hopkinsville

Memorial services will be held at a later date for 70-year-old Angela “Angie” East, of Hopkinsville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of these arrangements. Affectionately known as the retired Christian County Police Chief, East was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police who...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Donna Fritz, 67, of Hopkinsville

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for 67-year-old Donna Fritz, of Hopkinsville. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

FBC Mayfield has stood strong in face of tornado's devastation

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KT) — Dec. 10, 2021 is one of the most significant dates in the history of this west Kentucky community. A tornado claimed 24 lives and leveled most of the downtown business district. But in the midst of that tragic evening, “we have seen the Lord work in incredible ways,” said Wes Fowler, pastor of First Baptist Church.
MAYFIELD, KY
wkdzradio.com

Steven Harrison, Sr., 65, of Hopkinsville

Graveside services for 65-year-old Steven Harrison, Sr., of Hopkinsville, will be at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Margie Dixon, 81, of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 81-year-old Margie Knight Dixon, of Hopkinsville, will be 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Burial will follow in Trigg County’s Jones Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Wednesday. Survivors include:. Three daughters, Billie (David) Edwards of Clarksville,...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy