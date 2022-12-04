Read full article on original website
11-year-old boy will light Hopkinsville’s community Christmas tree Friday night
The official lighter for Hopkinsville’s community Christmas tree is 11-year-old Zach Boyd, a South Christian resident who is undergoing cancer treatment. The lighting ceremony will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Founders Square downtown. Zach was chosen from nominations submitted through social media, Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman said in a press release.
wkdzradio.com
Pembroke Christmas In The Park Moved Indoors
The City of Pembroke has announced that its Christmas in the Park scheduled for Tuesday has been moved indoors due to the threat of inclement weather. The event will be held at 6 pm in the old Pembroke School Gym. There will still be caroling and the lighting of the city Christmas tree at some point. Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and live animals are still expected to be at the gym Tuesday.
clarksvillenow.com
Christmas Parade lights up downtown Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The annual Lighted Christmas Parade lit up Clarksville on Saturday night. Local businesses, schools and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit with the theme this year of “Christmas Movies.” The event was preceded by SpiritFest at Downtown Commons. More than 100 local businesses,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Christmas parade lights up downtown Paducah
PADUCAH — 'Tis the season in Paducah. The city held its annual Christmas parade earlier this evening. The parade cut through the historic downtown. Cars and floats were decorated with Christmas lights and other festive decorations, as people throughout the city showed up for the event. Susan Draffen, who watched the parade with her family, says it's the perfect way to kick off the Christmas celebrations.
wkdzradio.com
Parade Route Road Blockages Announced For Hoptown Christmas Parade
Officials with the City of Hopkinsville have announced the route and road blockages to be expected, when the 2022 Hopkinsville Electric Christmas Parade rolls through at 5:15 PM Saturday. The party begins at Glass Avenue and will move south on Main Street, all the way to 14th Street. As such,...
wkdzradio.com
Help Genesis Express by Gifting It Forward Friday
As Genesis Express continues its push to raise money for its intergenerational center on Lafayette Street, the Edge Media Group is sponsoring an event this Friday to help the Trigg County non-profit with matching funds. The Gift It Forward event will be Friday from 3 to 5 at Hancock’s Market...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Police Department Brings Carroll On Board
A 27-year military veteran — one familiar with west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee — has joined the Cadiz Police Department. Early Monday morning, Chief Duncan Wiggins swore in Brian Carroll — with the full expectation he will serve as a full patrolman next summer after March 2023 training in Richmond.
This is no time to be lonely
A few days ago I heard a journalist on a morning news program describing her research on loneliness — and my local reporter brain kicked in. If I were lonely how would I know where to go to find a sense of community in Hopkinsville?. It is a timely...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield barber back in business, spreading positivity at new location after original shop destroyed by tornado last year
MAYFIELD, KY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak ripped through homes and businesses, including a Mayfield barbershop. Almost a year after the devastating storm, the owner continues to spread positivity in the community, one haircut at a time. The EF-4 tornado that tore through Mayfield destroyed April Wright's business....
wkdzradio.com
FNB Bank Presents Spirit Card Donation To Trigg County
The Trigg County School District will have additional funding for student services thanks to FNB Bank Spirit Card donation. FNB Bank Trigg County Market President Kyle Hensley recently presented a $10,000 check to Trigg County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Karen Solise, District Chief Financial Officer Holly Greene, and Community Education Coordinator Sarah Elliott. The donations came from the 3rd quarter debit card donations from use of the FNB debit card.
kentuckytoday.com
Service and compassion at heart of Princeton recovery from tornado
PRINCETON, Ky. (KT) — When a tornado struck this western Kentucky community at 10:14 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2021, Southside Baptist Church Pastor Kyle Noffsinger found himself in the middle of the storm. And it’s a night he will never forget. “I knew almost immediately that it was...
wkdzradio.com
Ribbon Cut For Grace And Mercy Grace House
Joy was the word used by Grace and Mercy Board Chair Lauren Lester after the ribbon was cut to the newest phase of the ministry that provides the transition to a new life for women suffering from incarceration and addiction. The Christian County Chamber of Commerce held the ribbon cutting...
Casey’s gives Dawson Springs $100K 1 year after tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – To support Dawson Springs, Casey’s and Gatorade have donated $100,000 to the Independence Banks’ Horses of Hope project. Officials say the funds will be put toward rebuilding the baseball and softball fields across from Casey’s, which is one of the few buildings left standing after the storm. A news release says […]
spectrumnews1.com
On an empty block, this Mayfield family restaurant is back in business
MAYFIELD, Ky. — A 50-year-old biscuit pan was one of the few things Suzanne Flint could salvage from her family restaurant after the Mayfield tornado flattened the 67-year-old building last year. “I lost my whole family history in there,” said Flint. Even with all the heartache and hard...
wkdzradio.com
Angela East, 70, of Hopkinsville
Memorial services will be held at a later date for 70-year-old Angela “Angie” East, of Hopkinsville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of these arrangements. Affectionately known as the retired Christian County Police Chief, East was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police who...
wdrb.com
Dawson Springs family thankful for community support after losing 2-month-old in December tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the anniversary of the devastating tornadoes that hit Kentucky last December draws near, a family in Dawson Springs is remembering the youngest victim, their 2-month-old daughter, Oaklynn Koon. Oaklynn's mother, Jackie Koon, said Oaklynn was loved by many. " She was a great baby,"...
wkdzradio.com
Donna Fritz, 67, of Hopkinsville
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for 67-year-old Donna Fritz, of Hopkinsville. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kentuckytoday.com
FBC Mayfield has stood strong in face of tornado's devastation
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KT) — Dec. 10, 2021 is one of the most significant dates in the history of this west Kentucky community. A tornado claimed 24 lives and leveled most of the downtown business district. But in the midst of that tragic evening, “we have seen the Lord work in incredible ways,” said Wes Fowler, pastor of First Baptist Church.
wkdzradio.com
Steven Harrison, Sr., 65, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 65-year-old Steven Harrison, Sr., of Hopkinsville, will be at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Margie Dixon, 81, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 81-year-old Margie Knight Dixon, of Hopkinsville, will be 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Burial will follow in Trigg County’s Jones Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Wednesday. Survivors include:. Three daughters, Billie (David) Edwards of Clarksville,...
