Area basketball teams continue tournament play Wednesday
Basketball makes up the local Wednesday schedule as a few area teams continue tournament action. The Izard County Tournament will resume at Cave City. The junior girls’ game between Mountain View and the host Junior Cavewomen tips off at 4:30, Melbourne’s junior boys meet Mountain View at 5:30, the Calico Rock senior girls face Izard County at 6:30, and Calico Rock’s senior boys take on Cave City at 7:45.
MHHS basketball teams pick up sweep at Valley View
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had a successful road trip to Jonesboro on Tuesday as they were able to pick up a sweep over Valley View. The Lady Bombers began the evening with a 67-52 win over the Lady Blazers. The first two quarters were nearly identical in with a lot of points being put on the board. Mountain Home went into the locker room up 41-34 at halftime. The Lady Bombers gained some more distance from Valley View in the second half as they went on to win by 15.
Cotter wins 2 boys’ games over Haas Hall-Rogers; Norfork High School splits with Shirley
Cotter was able to win two boys’ basketball games over Haas Hall-Rogers on Tuesday. The Warriors won the senior high game over the Danes 80-61. Hudson Adams was Cotter’s top scorer with 25 points, David Roger had 17, Payton McGee finished with 16, and Trace Ewing added 11 points.
MH splits 6 junior high basketball games with Harrison
The Mountain Home junior high basketball programs split a total of six games with Harrison on Tuesday. Mountain Home won two of the three girls’ games at Harrison. The Junior Lady Bombers captured the freshman game over the Junior Lady Goblins 58-52. Jayla Yonkers led Mountain Home with 21 points, Cara Jackson scored 18, and Laken Anderson added 13.
Monday basketball results include MH sweeping junior high games at West Memphis West
Mountain Home was able to sweep three junior high basketball games at West Memphis West on Monday. The Junior Bombers took the freshman boys’ game over the Blue Imps 49-31. Rhett Gilbert led Mountain Home with 25 points, and Drew Haney added 16. The Junior Bombers improve to 4-5 on the season and 1-2 in the Northeast Arkansas Conference.
MH meets Norfork to begin bowling season
Monday marks the start of another season for the Mountain Home High School bowling teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will meet Norfork at Driftwood Lanes. Mountain Home’s girls are coming off a season in which they finished 11th in the Class 5A State Tournament. The Bomber boys will be looking to get back to the state tournament after missing out last year.
Mordecai Robért, 36, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Mordecai Robért, 36, was taken home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 4, 2022 AD, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Mordecai was born on June 27, 1986 AD, in Newton, Alabama, to David and JoLynn Root Robért. Cai loved listening to Christian music. He enjoyed being with his family and dearly loved his supportive live in aid Ms. Carmen and his daily walks through his neighborhood.
MH FFA members inducted into the Arkansas Purple Circle Club
Two Mountain Home FFA Members were inducted into the 2022 Arkansas Purple Circle Club in October in Little Rock. The Purple Circle Club is an awards program recognizing junior livestock exhibitors who earned championship at the Arkansas State Fair. This year’s class consisted of 215 awards presented to 137 inductees.
ASUMH to host athletic media day, meet-and-greet
As Arkansas State University-Mountain Home is building its junior college athletic program, it is giving area residents a chance to meet some of the first athletes for the Trail Blazers. The ASU-Mountain Home Media Day and Meet-and-Greet is scheduled for Thursday morning at 10 in the Trout Room of the Vada Sheid Community Development Center.
UNLV announced Tuesday that it has hired Barry Odom as its next football coach.
Virginia Fay Calabria, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Virginia Fay Calabria of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Virginia Fay Calabria died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake of the Ozarks bridge
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has been charged in the death of 54-year-old Drew Fairchild on Friday night. Court documents say 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich has been charged with DWI-death of another and two counts of DWI- serious physical injury. Around 7:30 p.m. Friday,...
Hackler Jingle Bell 5K and Fun Run Saturday
Hackler Intermediate School will be hosting a Jingle Bell 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run Saturday on the campus of ASU-Mountain Home. Registration will begin at 7:5 with the 5K starting at 8. The 1 mile Fun Run will follow at 8:10. All proceeds of the race will go to...
Fire closes Burger King in Ozark
OZARK, Mo. — When the employees of a Burger King restaurant in Ozark showed up to work this morning, they discovered the building on fire. Around 5:30 a.m., employees entered the store and saw that there was smoke inside and flames on the roof. After firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had begun on […]
Gov. Hutchinson breaks ground on new center at Northark College
Governor Asa Hutchinson joined North Arkansas College and the public Monday to break ground on the new Center for Robotics and Manufacturing Innovation (CRMI). Northark is the first community college in Arkansas to construct a robotics and manufacturing center on a community college campus. “These are exciting times for Arkansas when we see this growth in Harrison,” said Governor Hutchinson of the new facility. “This opens up a world of opportunity for the young people in our state.”
UPDATE: Westbound I-44 west of Springfield is open again
UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Both lanes of I-44 West are now open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure said that the two crashes that closed down I-44 this morning ended with several injuries. The first crash, which McClure verified involved a tractor-trailer unit that set on fire, two dump trucks, and […]
Viola teen injured after vehicle strikes road sign, overturns
A Viola teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday night in Howell County. The unidentified 17-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly three miles west...
Two people hurt Tuesday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men were hurt Tuesday night following a crash in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7:25 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near mile marker 159.6. v Troopers said a car driven by Marius V. Hook, 62, of O'Fallon, Illinois, The post Two people hurt Tuesday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
