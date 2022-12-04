Read full article on original website
Man with several active warrants arrested after Hopkinsville traffic stop
Authorities in Hopkinsville reportedly pulled over man for driving carelessly Saturday night, but they later discovered he was already wanted for more than half a dozen other charges.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Arrested On Drug And Weapons Charges
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs while being arrested on an indictment warrant on South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 31-year-old Travis Lacy who had an indictment warrant for engaging in organized crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of meth and marijuana, and trafficking meth and marijuana. During the investigation, he was found to have a loaded handgun, marijuana, and meth in his possession.
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton man charged with burglary of copper wire
A Princeton man was arrested last week on burglary charges. Police said 46-year old Michael R. Mason was taken into custody Friday after investigation revealed that Mason entered a residence unlawfully and stole copper wiring. Mason was charged with second-degree burglary and taken to Caldwell County Jail.
whopam.com
HPD investigating thefts of heating unit, catalytic converter
A heating unit was stolen in recent weeks from a building at Riverside Cemetery. The unit valued at $3,200 was stolen sometime between November 10 and Thursday afternoon, according to the Hopkinsville police report, which does not name any suspects. Meanwhile, the catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle at...
wkdzradio.com
Man Accused Of Leaving Drugs In Grocery Bathroom
A Clarksville man was charged Sunday afternoon with drug possession after allegedly forgetting them in a bathroom Saturday. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Gabriel Jackson was seen by a Food Giant employee leaving the bathroom where drugs were found in an eyeglass case. Jackson then called the business multiple times inquiring about the eyeglass case then showed up and was arrested.
whopam.com
Suspect arrested for Jersey Mikes robbery
Hopkinsville police have arrested the fugitive accused of robbing Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Officers arrested 53-year old Anthony McCoggle of Hopkinsville at the Walmart on Clinic Drive Sunday and charged him with first-degree robbery. He allegedly entered Jersey Mikes just before 6 p.m. Saturday, told employees he had...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Attacking Girlfriend And Her Teenage Daughter
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and her teenage child on Ovil Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Logan Young shoved his girlfriend while he was in an argument with her, pointed a gun at her and her 14-year-old child then punched the child in the face several times. Investigators say she hit him with a cast iron skillet before he punched her in the head several times and choked her.
clarksvillenow.com
Police name man killed in Riverside Drive parking lot shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The victim of the Dec. 4 shooting in a parking lot on Riverside Drive has been identified as 27-year-old Jeffery Daniels of Clarksville. The incident began with a fight that started at N’Quire Bar and Lounge, 700 N. Riverside Drive, and ended with the shooting in the parking lot, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
wevv.com
Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Webster County
Three people are facing meth trafficking charges after an investigation in Providence, Kentucky. The Providence Police Department says it started when officers saw a suspicious vehicle late Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. Inside that vehicle was 52-year-old Tyffani Stone of Hanson, 32-year-old Frances Teem of Tennessee, and 45-year-old Brian Newton...
westkentuckystar.com
DUI, drug charges for Gilbertsville man
A traffic stop in Paducah ended with DUI and drug charges for a Gilbertsville man Saturday night. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Noble Road driven by 61-year-old Johnny W. Littlemeyer. During the stop the deputy allegedly discovered that Littlemeyer was in possession of...
Top 4 pedestrian crash hotspots in Clarksville
As more people move to Montgomery County, the City of Clarksville has been no stranger to crashes, and one of the top concerns for Clarksville police is pedestrians.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
Two women were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way waiting to turn onto Fort Campbell Boulevard when her vehicle was hit by a white car from behind.
whopam.com
Potter enters guilty plea to wanton endangerment
A Hopkinsville man originally indicted for assault entered a guilty plea in Christian Circuit Court Monday morning. Carlos Potter entered a guilty plea to first-degree wanton endangerment, amended down from first-degree assault, with Judge Andrew Self saying it comes with a recommend sentence of three-years with the Commonwealth neutral on probation.
Man dies after reportedly attacking mother
A man has died after he allegedly attacked his mother in Montgomery County.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Country Club Lane Wreck
A man was injured in a wreck on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car cross the center line and collided with an SUV near the intersection of Cox Mill Road. The car traveled off the roadway and came to a stop after hitting a...
whopam.com
HPD investigating robbery at Jersey Mikes
Hopkinsville police are investigating a robbery from Saturday night at the Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. A male wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and a COVID mask told employees at the store that he had a gun just before 6 p.m. and demanded cash, according to police, who say the suspect fled the store on foot with money.
whopam.com
Clarksville police investigating fatal shooting on N. Riverside Drive
Clarksville police are now investigating a shooting that occurred on Riverside Drive early Sunday morning as a homicide, after the victim passed away. According to a news release, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred in at a business in the 700 block of North Riverside Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday morning that ended with the male victim shot in the parking lot. He would later succumb to his injuries at a Nashville hospital.
wnky.com
Robbery reported at WKU parking structure; police seeking suspect
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University police say an individual committed a robbery in the area of PS3. Tuesday morning at 4:41 a.m., the Western Kentucky University Police Department posted on social media that a robbery had occurred. Police say the suspect robbed someone while armed with a handgun.
WSMV
Missing Clarksville man’s truck pulled from Cumberland; body found
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck belonging to a missing Clarksville man was pulled from the Cumberland River Monday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Clarksville Police Department was notified by Lindsay Bussick of Chaos Divers, an Illinois company, that they had located a vehicle in the Cumberland River near the McGregor Park boat ramp. The vehicle that the divers located was a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500. Police said it belonged to Jason Spencer, who was reported missing Nov. 14.
