Hattiesburg, MS

Mississippi man accused of stealing thousands in cash while working as store security guard

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
Police have arrested a Mississippi man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash from a store while working as a security guard.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, Hattiesburg Police arrested David Trigg Jr., 59, of Petal, in connection to an ongoing grand larceny investigation.

Trigg was taken into custody at 5901 Highway 49, Walmart, while working security and caught stealing more than $5,500 in cash over the last two months.

Trigg was charged with one felony count of grand larceny, and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

