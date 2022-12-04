ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

A Florida man was arrested for suspected shoplifting at a Walmart store filled with dozens of police officers

By Ryan Hogg
 3 days ago
The man was arrested after allegedly trying to steal from Walmart.

Osceola County Sheriff's Office/Samuel Corum/AFP

  • A man was arrested after allegedly trying to shoplift from a Walmart store in Florida.
  • Police said he attempted to steal items during a "Shop with a Cop" event.
  • About 40 deputies were in the store at the time of the arrest, per Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to steal from a Walmart in Florida while the store was filled with dozens of police officers.

Osceola County Sheriff's Office, near Orlando, published a post on its Facebook page on Thursday saying it had arrested a man after he was caught trying to steal from a Walmart in St. Cloud.

The incident happened during a "Shop with a Cop" event with local children. "Bad news, Brad!" the office wrote, adding: "Seriously we just can't make this up."

The Walmart store was filled with nearly 40 deputies alongside the forensics team, the community services officers, the OCSO Majors, and Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez.

"Bad idea, Brad," the post ended.

Other images showed the suspect handcuffed, with images of gloves, perfume, and other items appearing to be linked to an attempted theft.

Osceola County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for more information about the incident.

Theft at major retailers has spiked this year, with rival Target saying it has lost $400 million to "inventory shrink" in 2022 .

It does or does not matter
3d ago

So Mr. BIB didn’t notice all of the police cars, and most like uniformed officers? Bad Idea Brad will be famous!

Nelson Washington
3d ago

when people are desperate!!! and in need they don't comprehend very well!!! and will do anything just to see make it from day to day!!!!!

common sense
3d ago

guess since he will only get a slap on the wrist he thought it was worth the risk. hell could have even done it on purpose so he can get medical services and other perks while in jail

