The outcome of a World Cup is often decided before the Final. It is rarely the case that the best two teams in the tournament meet in the Final, so the final result of a World Cup is often determined in a semi-final, quarter-final or even earlier. That could be the case again in Qatar, where England and France, who have looked like the best two teams, meet in the last eight. Increasingly, the suspicion is that the winner of that match will win the World Cup.

1 DAY AGO