Video shows what Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes told Bengals’ Joe Burrow after Sunday’s game
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
What Tony Romo said during Kansas City's loss to Cincinnati about Chiefs as a dynasty
CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making." "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only teams who have ever done that - the Brady/Belichick Patriots. The 49ers with Walsh/Seifert/Montana/Young. Peyton Manning and Dungy. Staubach and Landry. And then you've got Andy Reid and Mahomes. This is literally rare territory, with a great, great coach and dynamic quarterback. Here you go. You're watching a dynasty."
Chiefs - Broncos game time changes
The NFL has flexed the KC Chiefs at Denver Broncos game this coming Sunday from Sunday night to the mid-afternoon game time slot. The game is scheduled at 3 p.m. with the pregame broadcast on 107.9 FM / 1420 KJCK AM at 2 p.m.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL World Not Happy With Chiefs vs. Bengals Referees
The Kansas City Chiefs are playing at the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati is leading Kansas City, 14-10, late in the second quarter on Sunday. While the Bengals have been playing well, many fans aren't happy with how the referees have called their...
Chiefs fans share thoughts and concerns after KC’s 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals
Chiefs fans shared their frustrations about what went wrong in the 27-24 loss to the Bengals.
Bengals safety flops, fakes injury to avoid penalty vs Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals got away with an impressive flop and fake injury to avoid a penalty in the first half against the Chiefs on Sunday. What do you do when you are about to have 13 players on the field on defense? Fake an injury, of course. That’s exactly what Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III appeared to do during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash against the Bengals.
The Bengals won because they trusted their QB. The Chiefs put theirs on the sideline
The Chiefs voluntarily took the game out of Patrick Mahomes’ hands, a confounding decision in Cincinnati.
Five things that stood out about the Chiefs’ crushing loss to the AFC-rival Bengals
Blame this one on a coaching decision.
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Why the Bengals are a bad matchup for KC Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals have been a thorn in the side of the Kansas City Chiefs. The reason why might not occur to you. The Cincinnati Bengals are a bad matchup for the Kansas City Chiefs and it’s for a reason you probably haven’t considered. The simplest explanation is that the Bengals have a personnel advantage, right? I believe that may have been true in the prior two matchups. At this stage, I’m not convinced that’s the core issue. Don’t take my word for it though—more on that in a moment.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Report: UC Football Lands On New Defensive Coordinator
Scott Satterfield is hard at work assembling his new staff.
‘Be f–king respectful’: Chiefs fans called out by Juan Thornhill after bashing team for Bengals loss
The Kansas City Chiefs saw their five-game win streak come to an end Sunday in a 27-24 road loss to the reigning AFC champions, Cincinnati Bengals. Right after that loss, the Chiefs were pelted with criticisms by their own fans, a behavior Kansas City safety Juan Thornhill wasn’t going to take sitting down.
Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl
Pitt Panthers defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado appears to be intent on pursuing a professional football career.
The Chiefs can clinch a postseason spot this weekend, but they’ll need some help
Here is how the Chiefs can clinch their seventh straight AFC West title on Sunday.
Defensive line, the song
This little ditty was brought to my attention. If you haven't heard it before, it's well worth a listen. Unless of course you are a Titan or King Henry fan. In that case, this one's not for you. Here's a musical melody for the monsters in the middle!!
Twitter reactions to Bengals beating Chiefs in another classic
The Cincinnati Bengals have defeated the Kansas City Chiefs for the third-straight time in the last two seasons. This was a highly anticipated games by pretty much the entire NFL as the Bengals seemed to be catching fire similar to last season. The Chiefs wanted to get revenge for their loss in the AFC Championship game.
Bengals defensive player flopped with ‘injury,’ but everyone knew it was a charade
This was something you’d expect to see during the World Cup, not during the Chiefs-Bengals game.
Bengals score thrilling 27-24 win over Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals wear the AFC crown, and they showed why on Sunday, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24. Ja’Marr Chase reminded the NFL what he’s all about in his first game back in a month, finishing with 97 yards on seven receptions. Samaje Perine once more proved his worth as a starter and amassed 155 total yards on nearly 30 touches.
