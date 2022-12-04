Read full article on original website
Another snub for Budweiser from Mbappe! World Cup's star man hides the beer giant's name on the man of the match award AGAIN as he 'deliberately avoids promoting booze'
Kylian Mbappe continues to hide Budweiser's branding in post-match photos after winning his third Player of the Match award at the World Cup. Mbappe's brace against Poland in the last-16 inspired France to victory, booking a quarter-final date with England, was his third of the Qatar tournament so far. But...
Raheem Sterling 'won't return to England's World Cup camp until his family is safe': Star insists he needs to be '100% sure' before flying back to Qatar after raid on his £6m mansion saw him become 'FOURTH Chelsea player targeted by organised gang'
Raheem Sterling will not return to England's World Cup camp until his family are safe, and has told friends that he needs to be '100 per cent sure' before flying back to Qatar. The star has been left 'shaken' following the burglary at his £6million mansion, with neighbours yesterday claiming...
Tomiyasu to Start? – Japan Predicted Lineup vs Croatia
Japan are looking to continue their dream run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by defeating the last edition’s finalists Croatia in their Round of 16 clash. See Last Word on Football’s Japan predicted lineup for their key knockout game against Croatia. Japan Predicted Lineup vs Croatia. How...
Chaos in the Portugal Camp – Portugal vs Switzerland Predictions and Best Odds for World Cup Clash
The World Cup round of 16 closes with Portugal vs Switzerland, with both sides fancying themselves for a good result. See Last Word on Football’s predictions and the best odds for the World Cup knockout tie, and find out the rift in the Iberian squad that could tear the side apart.
Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped? – Portugal Predicted Lineup vs Switzerland
Portugal face a tough challenge in their upcoming game against Switzerland in their first knockout game of the Qatar World Cup 2022. See Last Word on Football’s Portugal predicted lineup for their Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal Predicted Lineup vs Switzerland. How Portugal Have Lined-up Recently. Fernando...
Richarlison wipes away the tears during emotional meeting with Brazil legend Ronaldo after scoring in his country's 4-1 World Cup knockout win over South Korea... and R9 even did the pigeon dance!
Heartwarming footage has emerged of Richarlison unable to hold back the tears when meeting with Brazilian legend Ronaldo after his side progressed to the quarter-finals of the World Cup following a 4-1 victory. The pair met after the Tottenham Hotspur striker starred in a dazzling Brazil display last night that...
Oxford United Weekly Round-Up: FA Cup Excitement and League Draw
This week featured highs and lows for Oxford United. The U’s drew Arsenal in the FA Cup but were held to a draw in League One. Oxford United Weekly Round-Up: FA Cup Draw and League Stalemate. Oxford United to Welcome Premier League Leaders in FA Cup Third Round. On...
Sacked Eddie Jones – an enigma who changed England rugby
Eddie Jones should go down as one of England’s greatest coaches. Indisputable, even as the RFU sacked Eddie Jones overnight. That should not be his epitaph though. Let’s not forget that no England coach has a higher win percentage than Eddie – 73% -and that includes his nemesis, Sir Clive Woodward. Eddie Jones was an enigma who changed rugby. For the better.
Ian Wright hits out at ‘horrible’ replies after Eni Aluko’s Richarlison comment
ITV pundit Ian Wright has hit out at “horrible” Twitter users for criticising fellow analyst Eni Aluko, after a marginal slip-up while broadcasting during the Brazil victory over South Korea.Aluko, herself a former England international who won over a century of caps for the Lionesses, was speaking ahead of the World Cup 2022 last 16 encounter where the Selecao saw off their Asian opponents 4-1 on Monday evening.Richarlison, who scored the third on the night, was the subject of conversation as Eluko was asked her thoughts on him being a regular for Brazil despite only being a rotational starter...
Neymar’s Return – Brazil Predicted Lineup vs South Korea
Brazil are determined to keep their dreams of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup on track with a win against a dangerous South Korea side on Monday. See Last Word on Football’s Brazil predicted lineup for their Round of 16 clash against South Korea. Brazil Predicted Lineup vs South...
FIFA reach decision on France appeal over disallowed Antoine Griezmann goal
France's World Cup defeat to Tunisia will stand after FIFA rejected an appeal from the FFF to change the result.
Spain vs Morocco Predictions and Best Odds for December 6
The World Cup Round of 16 comes to a conclusion with just two games left to decide the quarter-finalists. The first is a clash between tournament favourites from Europe and a talented African side who surprisingly topped their group. The winner of this tie will take on the victor of Portugal vs Switzerland, meaning there’s a strong chance of an all-European clash in the next round after Spain vs Morocco.
Warren Gatland pens new £2,000,000 deal with Wales
Warren Gatland has replaced Wayne Pivac as Wales Head Coach on a whopping contract that could reportedly be worth up to £2,000,000 for the Kiwi. An awful Autumn Series Nations campaign, with just one win from four games, and just three in total across the calendar year, saw Wayne Pivac axed as head honcho of Wales.
Brazil vs South Korea Predictions and Best Odds for December 5
The World Cup Round of 16 offers up a clash between one of the tournament favourites, and a surprise package. The South American winners of Group G are expected to be one of the finalists, while their Asian opponents surprisingly finished ahead of Uruguay in Group H. The winner of Japan vs Croatia awaits whoever emerges victorious.
England vs France Could Be A World Cup Decider
The outcome of a World Cup is often decided before the Final. It is rarely the case that the best two teams in the tournament meet in the Final, so the final result of a World Cup is often determined in a semi-final, quarter-final or even earlier. That could be the case again in Qatar, where England and France, who have looked like the best two teams, meet in the last eight. Increasingly, the suspicion is that the winner of that match will win the World Cup.
Manchester United Target Sends Cryptic Transfer Message After Shock Transfer Development
Portugal have gotten off to a firing start in the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup, hammering an established and respected Swiss side 6-1. Joao Felix may not have been on the scoresheet, but the 23-year-old’s success in Qatar has raised questions about why he’s recently struggled at Atletico Madrid despite being so good for the national team.
Josh Mason: ‘Monza was definitely my favorite win’
Twenty-year-old Euroformula Open driver Josh Mason sat down to discuss his 2022 season and how he balances racing and university life. Born in Birmingham, UK, Josh Mason began his racing career at the relatively late age of 14. Having been introduced to the world via sim racing where he would compete against his father. Following a win at a ‘Let’s Race’ event in Horley, England, Mason made the step up into karts.
Chaotic situation erupts outside World Cup match
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has not exactly been the smoothest or safest edition of the iconic sporting event. The Qatari government admitted that hundreds of lives were lost as a result of the massive construction projects required to build the event’s stadiums and it appears that more fans were put at risk during Tuesday’s match between Morocco and Spain.
English Soccer Club Evicted from Stadium
A club in England’s second-highest level of professional soccer no longer has a home. Coventry City FC has received an eviction notice from the new owners of Coventry Building Society Arena, which has been the team’s home since 2005. The Sky Blues, members of the English Football League Championship, were asked to leave after it refused a “less favorable” lease offer from Frasers Group.
Qatar begins dismantling Stadium 974 – World Cup 2022
This Tuesday, the dismantling of Estádio 974 began, the day after it hosted the seventh and final match of the 2022 World Cup, to make room for green and recreational areas. Brazil’s 4-1 victory over South Korea, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup, was the last match at the stadium that hosted six other matches in the competition, including Portugal’s first match against Ghana, 3-2, on November 24. , for the H group.
