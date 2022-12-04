Read full article on original website
NME
‘Top Of The Pops’ Christmas Special reportedly axed by the BBC
The BBC has reportedly axed Top Of The Pops’ annual Christmas special. The once-celebrated music show stopped being broadcast weekly in 2006, but has continued to air its festive and New Year specials. However, reports are claiming that this year’s special will not go ahead, being axed after 57 years.
NME
Watch new Ozzy Osbourne mural as it’s created in Birmingham
A new Ozzy Osbourne mural has been created in Birmingham by a local artist. As reported in Birmingham Mail, local artist Robbie Jeffcott “spent fifteen hours drawing [his] portrait of the Black Sabbath frontman” at Birmingham’s Custard Factory. The mural was completed two weeks ago and has...
NME
Red Hot Chili Peppers’ John Frusciante announces new electronic double album ‘I’ and ‘II’
John Frusciante has shared details of a double electronic music album, ‘I’ and ‘II’. The Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist is releasing two versions of the record. ‘I’ (pronounced “one”) features seven tracks on vinyl while ‘II’ (pronounced “two”) features a higher number of songs for CD and digital formats.
NME
Big Joanie on representation: “We’ve done everything that a Black punk band can do”
Big Joanie have spoken to NME about their hopes for the future of Black alternative music, and what is next for them. Watch our full video interview above. The feminist punks, who released their acclaimed second album ‘Back Home’ last month, were talking to NME at the 25th MOBOs where they were nominated for the awards’ inaugural Best Rock And Alternative category alongside the likes of Loathe, Skunk Anansie and Nova Twins, but lost out to Bob Vylan.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
TV tonight: a woman’s body is dissected on screen
The medical team who dissected Toni Crews’s body honour her memory. Plus: Denise van Outen goes to Lidl, while Mel B hits Aspen. Here’s what to watch this evening
TV tonight: a terrified Richard Branson made this film in case he died in space
The billionaire gets emotional as he records a farewell message to his family. Plus: SAS Rogue Heroes reaches its rollicking finale. Here’s everything to watch this evening
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34
Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death Thursday in an Instagram post, saying, “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” More from The Hollywood ReporterThilo Kuther, Founder of VFX Company Pixomondo, Dies at 58Cliff Emmich, Actor in 'Payday' and 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,' Dies at 85Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning 'American Factory' Documentarian, Dies at 76 Lee’s Broadway credits included the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change. He...
What’s the most hated Christmas song?
(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
NME
Nick Carter says Backstreet Boys support following death of brother left him “very emotional”
Nick Carter has opened up about how “very emotional” he felt after the Backstreet Boys supported him following the death of his younger brother, Aaron. Aaron died suddenly at his California home last month (November 5) and the Backstreet Boys recently paid tribute to the late singer during a show at London’s O2 Arena. At the gig, the band played an in memoriam video of the singer during their performance of ‘No Place’.
NME
Florence Welch explains why she now uses “anarchic and hilarious” TikTok
Florence + The Machine‘s Florence Welch has explained why she has changed her mind on TikTok after criticising the app this year. Earlier in 2022, Welch was one of a host of largely female artists to complain about label pressures to post on TikTok, captioning a post: “The label are begging me for ‘low fi tik toks’ so here you go. pls send help.”
NME
David Harbour and Jodie Comer to star in horror video game
David Harbour and Jodie Comer are set to star in a horror video game. Harbour is currently working on a film adaptation of Gran Turismo, and was recently asked by Fan Nation whether he would be keen to star in a game one day. “I actually have one coming out,”...
NME
Meet Michelle Yeoh’s swordmaster in exclusive ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ clip
A new video featurette from The Witcher: Blood Origin, a spinoff series of the popular Netflix fantasy, has been released. Watch it exclusively on NME above. Set for release on Christmas Day (December 25), Blood Origin tells the story of the creation of the first prototype Witcher – hunters who develop supernatural abilities at a young age to track down and fight monsters. Set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of the original show, the new spinoff follows a fresh group of characters who team up to achieve a shared goal.
NME
Jeff Tweedy honours Christine McVie with acoustic cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Little Lies’
Jeff Tweedy has paid tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s late singer and keyboardist Christine McVie, covering the band’s 1987 track ‘Little Lies’ during a show in Michigan. Tweedy performed at Three Oaks’ Acorn Theatre in Michigan last Friday (December 2), where his cover of ‘Little Lies’ was the sixth song on his setlist. The track itself was co-written by McVie and her then-husband, Eddy Quintela, and first appeared on Fleetwood Mac’s 14th album, ‘Tango In The Night’.
NME
Fat Joe claims he has copy of unreleased Jay-Z collab
Fat Joe has claimed that he owns a copy of an unreleased song that he recorded with Jay-Z. Speaking to GQ about his new memoir The Book of Jose, the rapper stated that Jay-Z once recorded a guest verse on one of his tracks. The song was put on hold...
NME
Watch Labour’s Angela Rayner going for it at Manchester charity DJ event
Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner took to the decks at a charity event in Manchester over the weekend. The battle of the DJs event was organised to raise money for the homeless in Manchester, with Rayner competing against fellow MPs Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram. Manchester’s Depot Mayfield, home...
NME
Shane MacGowan of The Pogues admitted to hospital
The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has been hospitalised. MacGowan’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, took to Twitter yesterday (December 5) to announce the singer’s return to hospital, asking fans to “please send prayers and healing vibes” to the artist. “[MacGowan is] in hospital again and really hoping to get out asap”, Clarke added.
BBC
Tan Hill Inn: Guests snowed in at highest pub hold reunion
Pub-goers who spent three nights snowed in at Britain's highest pub have held a reunion at the venue a year later. Dozens of guests got trapped by heavy snow at the Tan Hill Inn, in the Yorkshire Dales, after going to see an Oasis tribute band in late November 2021.
NME
Every Netflix TV show cancelled in 2022
Netflix has cancelled over 15 TV shows throughout 2022 so far – scroll down to see the full list. The streaming giant has pulled the plug on a number of projects ahead of schedule, across both reality TV and scripted content alike. Cancelled shows include Paris Hilton’s cooking series...
