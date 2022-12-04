ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UK government could mitigate strike action with military to help keep public services running

By Lauren Kent, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Poor healthcare is leading to workforce exodus

A partial answer to your question “Why are so many people leaving the workforce amid a UK cost of living crisis?” (4 December) may be found in your article on the health divide in Britain (Health and wealth divides in UK worsening despite ‘levelling up’ drive, report finds, 4 December).
The Associated Press

Experts raise concerns as Nigeria limits cash withdrawals

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Experts on Wednesday raised concerns over a new policy announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria that heavily limits withdrawals of money in a push for a cashless economy. The monetary policy, which applies to ATMs, banks and cash back from purchases, follows the launch...

Comments / 0

Community Policy