Related
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Charlotte Rampling vows never to have surgery to alter looks
Charlotte Rampling has vowed never to have surgery to alter her looks. The 76-year-old ‘Dune’ actress added she is “fascinated” by the natural ageing process and said she was lucky to have inherited a “muscular” physique from her dad. She told The Sydney Morning...
'My breakouts don't define me'...The stars who have had MAJOR acne issues
Can you have flawless skin? Hollywood beauty standards say you can but we don't all have access to the best beauty products or the world's top treatments. But although these stars may look like they have flawless complexions, behind the heavy makeup and airbrushing, they suffer from skin conditions too.
Russell Crowe has close encounter with venomous snake
Russell Crowe narrowly avoided being bitten by a venomous snake over the weekend (04.12.22). The 58-year-old 'Gladiator' star stumbled across the creature while walking barefoot outside his home in Australia and admitted he'd broken one of his own rules by leaving the house without any shoes on. Crowe took a...
People Are Sharing The "Dark Side" Of Falling In Love, And Wow, It's Not Always Talked About
"Falling in love is realizing that you are willingly allowing yourself to have a kryptonite-level weak spot. My house could burn, the 401(k) could get raided, or my job could get downsized — I'll just yell, 'Plot twist!' and keep moving. But let harm come to my husband or kid? The deeper the love, the deeper the ache."
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:58 p.m. EST
Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker gets 21 years in prison. LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs last year has taken a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office says James Howard Jackson pleaded no contest Monday to one count of attempted murder. He was one of three men and two accomplices who participated in the robbery. Authorities say the Lady Gaga connection was a coincidence. The motive was the value of the French bulldogs, a breed that can run into the thousands of dollars. Detectives do not believe the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the musician.
