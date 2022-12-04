Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Beach, Offensive Lineman, Wisconsin Badgers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Deion Sanders’ arrival swipes buzz from bungling Broncos. The Denver Broncos have spiraled through one of the most disappointing seasons after acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson and hiring rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
Bengals Bring Back Familiar Face on Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed veteran punter Kevin Huber to the practice squad. The 14-year pro was released by the team on Monday. They signed Drue Chrisman to the active roster on Tuesday, which opened up a spot on the practice squad. Huber, 37, has started 216 games for...
NFL Power Rankings: Bills Back on Top?
The Buffalo Bills (9-3) are still basking in the glory of their third consecutive win last Thursday night against the New England Patriots. On Sunday, the Bills got to sit back and relax while watching the Kansas City Chiefs fumble the top spot in the AFC following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
Open Letter to Bengals Legendary Punter Kevin Huber: Thank You
Cincinnati, Ohio. A place Kevin Huber has always called home. Huber grew up on the east side of the city in Anderson. He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Archbishop McNicholas High School, and the University of Cincinnati. “This city—it’s who I am,” Huber wrote as part of his entry...
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase Lead Way in Cincinnati Bengals Week 14 Player Rankings
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Chiefs for the third time in a calendar year, bringing their record to 8-4 on the season and putting them in a good spot to win the AFC North again. Here are our Bengals players power rankings for Week 14:. For more on...
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
Report: Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield Off Waivers
View the original article to see embedded media. The Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. After trading for the former No. 1 draft pick in the offseason, the Panthers released Mayfield on Monday at the quarterback’s request. Mayfield has thrown for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions in six games this season, but suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 against the 49ers.
George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has had a slow day in Atlanta, catching one pass for two yards three-quarters into the ballgame with the Falcons. That slow day has caused frustration, and the rookie isn't shy to let the coaches, and quarterback, know what's bothering him. As he walked off the field after a fourth quarter drive, Pickens was caught by television cameras telling his offense to throw him the ball.
Jake’s Takes | Colts Dominated in Primetime vs. Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday night's road matchup with the Dallas Cowboys as heavy underdogs, and by the time the final clock hit 0:00, there was no question as to why. To their credit, the Colts did hold things together and trailed by just two points through three quarters...
Cowboys ‘Red Flag’ Odell - What If Injured OBJ Can’t Play?
FRISCO - We've been trying to tell Cowboys Nation this since Oct. 24, when the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys first became a serious consideration here inside The Star. And now, to be frank, the Cowboys are willing to leak what we already reported, with...
Jake Spavital Named Cal's Offensive Coordinator
Former Texas State head coach was Cal's offensive coordinator in 2016 under Sonny Dykes
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Entering Uncharted Waters Amid Historic, MVP-Worthy Season
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Since winning the team's quarterback battle three months ago, Geno Smith has dazzled under center for the Seahawks, completing north of 70 percent of his passes while leading a young, upstart franchise and writing one of the most unlikely NFL fairy tales in recent memory in the process.
