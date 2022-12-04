Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSBW.com
Unexpected monarch butterfly explosion hits California's Pismo Beach grove
PISMO BEACH, Calif. — After a handful of dire years, the endangered western monarch is experiencing an unexpected population boom. The place to go? Pismo Beach, and this is the perfect time to see them. If you’re heading south on the section of Highway 1 that bisects downtown of...
andnowuknow.com
Bobalu Details Strawberry Harvest Update
SANTA MARIA, CA - Reminiscent of red holiday lights on a green Christmas tree, Bobalu strawberries are being harvested in California and Mexico as the winter gets in full swing. “We are happy to say that we are still harvesting fruit from our fall crop here in California in December!...
First-ever California offshore wind auction nets $402 million — so far
Several dozen companies are competing for leases to build massive floating wind farms in deep ocean waters off Morro Bay and Humboldt County. The auction is the first major step toward producing offshore wind energy off the West Coast.
travelawaits.com
The Unique Ocean Tour Not To Miss While Visiting Central California
Crashing surf, salty air, and sandy beaches will probably be the first things that grab your attention on a visit to the ocean along California’s gorgeous central coast. However, take a moment to consider what grows beneath the surface of all that seawater, and you will find that seaweed in its many forms is pretty amazing as well.
COVID-19 cases increase after Thanksgiving
COVID-19 cases are surging in California and the trends tend to hit metropolitan areas before reaching the Central Coast, according to Dr. Penny Borenstein.
Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars
Montecito's Caruso's and Paso Robles' The Restaurant at Justin made the MICHELIN Guide's selective list announced on Monday night. The post Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
State closing major portion of California Men’s Colony prison in San Luis Obispo
Around 2,000 lower-security inmates will be relocated to other facilities as part of the closure.
Central Coast gets two new assemblymembers
Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay) was sworn in Monday, December 6 as the assemblymember for District 30, and Gregg Hart was sworn in as the assemblymember for District 37 at the State Capitol.
Central Coast business owners respond to hateful messages over drag events
Since receiving the messages, local businesses have formed a group to provide security resources for LGBTQ events.
abc45.com
Calif. school board member facing calls to resign for 'rejecting' the 'T' in 'LGBTQ'
PASO ROBLES, Calif. (CITC) — Hundreds in a California community are calling for the removal of a school board member under fire for social media posts about the LGBTQ+ community. Kenneth Enney was appointed to the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) Board of Trustees in October. Shortly...
Local couple launches in-home senior care business
‘Seniors Helping Seniors’ Paso Robles location part of international franchise. – Ron and Maria Torres of Paso Robles have both been in industries that allowed them to help and serve people for most of their careers. Both have been in their respective fields for over two decades, Ron in human resources and Maria as a Physician Associate in the medical field. When Ron decided to make a change in his career path, the couple started looking for business opportunities where they could continue to help and serve people in their community.
kclu.org
Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet
It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
Templeton doctor named ‘SLO County Physician of the Year’
Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, runs her own OB-GYN practice in Templeton. – The Central Coast Medical Association honored Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for San Luis Obispo County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
Red Light Roundup 11/28 – 12/04/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. November 28, 2022. 00:02— Miguel...
Facilities at California Men's Colony slated for closure
Part of the California Men's Colony (CMC) in San Luis Obispo is slated for closure, state officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
Hundreds of people in Paso Robles sign petition to oust school board member
Hundreds of people in Paso Robles have signed a petition calling for a special election to oust the newest member of their school district's Board of Trustees.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Single family residence sells for $2.1 million in San Luis Obispo
A 2,614-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 5700 block of Tamarisk Way in San Luis Obispo was sold on Nov. 23, 2022. The $2,050,000 purchase price works out to $784 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on an 0.3-acre lot.
Storm brought nearly 11 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. Here’s what your area got
And the forecast shows more rain may be on the way.
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
Upbeat barber has been cutting hair in SLO County for 50 years: ‘Corky’s quite a guy’
At age 94, Corky Miles still provides trims to local ranchers, businessmen, retirees and tourists.
