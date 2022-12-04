ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

andnowuknow.com

Bobalu Details Strawberry Harvest Update

SANTA MARIA, CA - Reminiscent of red holiday lights on a green Christmas tree, Bobalu strawberries are being harvested in California and Mexico as the winter gets in full swing. “We are happy to say that we are still harvesting fruit from our fall crop here in California in December!...
SANTA MARIA, CA
travelawaits.com

The Unique Ocean Tour Not To Miss While Visiting Central California

Crashing surf, salty air, and sandy beaches will probably be the first things that grab your attention on a visit to the ocean along California’s gorgeous central coast. However, take a moment to consider what grows beneath the surface of all that seawater, and you will find that seaweed in its many forms is pretty amazing as well.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

Local couple launches in-home senior care business

‘Seniors Helping Seniors’ Paso Robles location part of international franchise. – Ron and Maria Torres of Paso Robles have both been in industries that allowed them to help and serve people for most of their careers. Both have been in their respective fields for over two decades, Ron in human resources and Maria as a Physician Associate in the medical field. When Ron decided to make a change in his career path, the couple started looking for business opportunities where they could continue to help and serve people in their community.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kclu.org

Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet

It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Templeton doctor named ‘SLO County Physician of the Year’

Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, runs her own OB-GYN practice in Templeton. – The Central Coast Medical Association honored Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for San Luis Obispo County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
TEMPLETON, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 11/28 – 12/04/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. November 28, 2022. 00:02— Miguel...
PASO ROBLES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single family residence sells for $2.1 million in San Luis Obispo

A 2,614-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 5700 block of Tamarisk Way in San Luis Obispo was sold on Nov. 23, 2022. The $2,050,000 purchase price works out to $784 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on an 0.3-acre lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

